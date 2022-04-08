ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland

Posthumous honour

By Reprints and Permissions
Nature.com
 4 days ago

The College of General Dentistry has recognised the late John Craig FFGDP(UK) (1943-2021)1 with the posthumous award of a President's Commendation....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Driving and glaucoma in the UK: a national survey of clinicians' advice and guidance to patients

Driving standards policy is set by the Department for Transport and executed by the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). Professional bodies recognise the challenges that clinicians face when advising patients with glaucoma about driving. This study explored clinicians' knowledge and confidence around driving standards and their approach to advising and guiding patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Pet ownership and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

The question of pet ownership contributing to human well-being has received mixed empirical evidence. This contrasts with the lay intuition that pet ownership contributes positively to wellness. In a large representative sample, we investigate the differences that may exist between pet vs. non-pet owners in terms of their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine among different sociodemographic strata, for whom pet ownership can be more vs. less beneficial. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among Canadian adults (1220 pet owners, 1204 non-pet owners). Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners on a majority of well-being indicators; this general pet ownership effect held when accounting for pet species (dogs, cats, other species) and number of pets owned. Compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being. When examining the effect of pet ownership within different socioeconomic strata, being a pet owner was associated with lower well-being among: women; people who have 2"‰+"‰children living at home; people who are unemployed. Our results offer a counterpoint to popular beliefs emphasising the benefits of pets to human wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirm the importance of accounting for sociodemographic factors to further understand the experience of pet ownership.
PETS
Nature.com

DCR for nasolacrimal duct stenosis may be less effective than for complete obstruction

To ascertain the success of endo-DCR in nasolacrimal duct stenosis (NLDS) versus nasolacrimal duct obstruction (NLDO). Consecutive adult patients with epiphora attending a tertiary lacrimal clinic from February 2012 to February 2021 were reviewed. NLDS was diagnosed by patent lacrimal syringing and combined dacryocystography (NLD stenosis) and dacryoscintigraphy (post-sac delay) findings in all eyes. Cases with evidence of canalicular stenosis or other identifiable causes of epiphora were excluded. The epiphora resolution and improvement rates following endo-DCR were compared between NLDS and complete NLDO cases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Nature.com

Energizing entrepreneurship

The renewable energy sector has the potential to contribute to the creation and growth of business ventures. A new study offers important insights on entrepreneurial opportunities and their gender dimensions with regard to entrepreneurial uses of electricity. One such policy entails using small-scale renewable electricity systems to provide access to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Symptoms and syndromes associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and severity in pregnant women from two community cohorts

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86452-3, published online 25 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by Zoe Global. The Department of Twin Research receives grants from the Wellcome Trust (212904/Z/18/Z) and Medical Research Council/British Heart Foundation Ancestry and Biological...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Estimating disease severity of Omicron and Delta SARS-CoV-2 infections

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been reported to cause milder disease in adults but lead to increased hospital admissions in children. How can we compare disease severity in Omicron and Delta infections, and how should differences be interpreted?. Measuring COVID-19 disease severity in a population has been important for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Posthumous Award
Nature.com

Microbial oxidation of atmospheric trace gases

The atmosphere has recently been recognized as a major source of energy sustaining life. Diverse aerobic bacteria oxidize the three most abundant reduced trace gases in the atmosphere, namely hydrogen (H2), carbon monoxide (CO) and methane (CH4). This Review describes the taxonomic distribution, physiological role and biochemical basis of microbial oxidation of these atmospheric trace gases, as well as the ecological, environmental, medical and astrobiological importance of this process. Most soil bacteria and some archaea can survive by using atmospheric H2 and CO as alternative energy sources, as illustrated through genetic studies on Mycobacterium cells and Streptomyces spores. Certain specialist bacteria can also grow on air alone, as confirmed by the landmark characterization of Methylocapsa gorgona, which grows by simultaneously consuming atmospheric CH4, H2 and CO. Bacteria use high-affinity lineages of metalloenzymes, namely hydrogenases, CO dehydrogenases and methane monooxygenases, to utilize atmospheric trace gases for aerobic respiration and carbon fixation. More broadly, trace gas oxidizers enhance the biodiversity and resilience of soil and marine ecosystems, drive primary productivity in extreme environments such as Antarctic desert soils and perform critical regulatory services by mitigating anthropogenic emissions of greenhouse gases and toxic pollutants.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Impact of weather parameters on Alternaria leaf spot of soybean incited by Alternaria alternata

Weather attributes play a crucial role in the infection process and spread of pathogen. Alternaria leaf spot incited by Alternaria alternata is most destructive disease of soybean appeared in southern and eastern parts of Rajasthan as well as India. The effect of various weather parameters along with different date of sowing on the development of Alternaria leaf spot in susceptible soybean cultivar RKS-24 was investigated during Kharif season 2018 and 2019. The various weather factors viz., temperature, relative humidity and rainfall under inoculated conditions and with staggered dates of sowing were taken to observe effect on disease progression and their effect on seed yield. The maximum increase in disease severity (57.82 and 58.22%) and AUDPC (389.45 and 394.42) recorded in crop sown on 18th June (inoculated on 8th July). Lowest disease severity (39.80 and 38.50%) and AUDPC (266.18 and 259.18) were observed during 39"“43th standard meteorological week (September, 24"“October, 28) in year 2018 and 2019, respectively. Maximum seed yield (1699Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) was recorded in plants sown on 9th July, while, lowest seed yield was recorded in plants sown on 18th June with 1441.20Â kgÂ haâˆ’1. The trend of disease severity and AUDPC value decreased from early sowing to late sowing (18th June"“9th July). Major reasons were fluctuations in temperature, rainfall and relative humidity. It was also observed that the soybean plants for Alternaria leaf spot disease in early sowing were predisposed and so farmers should be advised to practice delayed sowing of soybean crop.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Direct effects of elevated dissolved CO can alter the life history of freshwater zooplankton

Dissolved CO2 levels (pCO2) are increasing in lentic freshwaters across the globe. Recent studies have shown that this will impact the nutritional quality of phytoplankton as primary producers. However, the extent to which freshwater zooplankton may also be directly affected remains unclear. We test this in three model species representative of the main functional groups of primary consumers in freshwaters; the water flea Daphnia magna, the seed shrimp Heterocypris incongruens and the rotifer Brachionus calyciflorus. We experimentally exposed individuals to three pCO2 levels (1,500; 25,500 and 83,000Â ppm) to monitor changes in life history in response to current, elevated and extreme future pCO2 conditions in ponds and shallow lakes. All species had reduced survival under the extreme pCO2 treatment, but the water flea was most sensitive. Body size and reproduction were reduced at 25,500Â ppm in the water flea and the seed shrimp and population growth was delayed in the rotifer. Overall, our results show that direct effects of pCO2 could impact the population dynamics of freshwater zooplankton. By differentially modulating the life history of functional groups of primary consumers, elevated pCO2 has the potential to change the evolutionary trajectories of populations as well as the ecological functioning of freshwater communities.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Polarization based discrete variables quantum key distribution via conjugated homodyne detection

Optical homodyne detection is widely adopted in continuous-variable quantum key distribution for high-rate field measurement quadratures. Besides that, those detection schemes have been being implemented for single-photon statistics characterization in the field of quantum tomography. In this work, we propose a discrete-variable quantum key distribution (DV-QKD) implementation that combines the use of phase modulators for high-speed state of polarization (SOP) generation, with a conjugate homodyne detection scheme which enables the deployment of high speed QKD systems. The channel discretization relies on the application of a detection threshold that allows to map the measured voltages as a click or no-click. Our scheme relies also on the use of a time-multiplexed pilot tone-quantum signal architecture which enables the use of a Bob locally generated local oscillator and opens the door to an effective polarization drift compensation scheme. Besides that, our results shows that for higher detection threshold values we obtain a very low quantum bit error rate (QBER) on the sifted key. Nevertheless, due to huge number of discarded qubits the obtained secure key length abruptly decreases. From our results, we observe that optimizing the detection threshold and considering a system operating at 500 MHz symbol generation clock, a secure key rate of approximately 46.9 Mbps, with a sifted QBER of Â \(1.5\%\) over 40 km of optical fiber. This considering the error correction and privacy amplification steps necessary to obtain a final secure key.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
Nature.com

Myeloablative conditioning with thiotepa-busulfan-fludarabine does not improve the outcome of patients transplanted with active leukemia: final results of the GITMO prospective trial GANDALF-01

The outcome of refractory/relapsed (R/R) acute leukemias is still dismal and their treatment represents an unmet clinical need. However, allogeneic transplantation (allo-HSCT) remains the only potentially curative approach in this setting. A prospective study (GANDALF-01, NCT01814488; EUDRACT:2012-004008-37) on transplantation with alternative donors had been run by GITMO using a homogeneous myeloablative conditioning regimen with busulfan, thiotepa and fludarabine while GVHD prophylaxis was stratified by donor type. The study enrolled 101 patients; 90 found an alternative donor and 87 ultimately underwent allo-HSCT. Two-year overall survival of the entire and of the transplant population (primary endpoint) were 19% and 22%, without significant differences according to disease, donor type and disease history (relapsed vs refractory patients). Two-year progression-free survival was 19% and 17% respectively. The cumulative incidences of relapse and non-relapse mortality were 49% and 33% at two years. Acute grade II-IV and chronic GVHD occurred in 23 and 10 patients. Dose intensification with a myeloablative two-alkylating regimen as sole strategy for transplanting R/R acute leukemia does seem neither to improve the outcome nor to control disease relapse. A pre-planned relapse prevention should be included in the transplant strategy in this patient population.
CANCER
Nature.com

Anticancer, antioxidant, antiviral and antimicrobial activities of Kei Apple (Dovyalis caffra) fruit

Secondary plant metabolites remain one of the key sources of therapeutic agents despite the development of new approaches for the discovery of medicinal drugs. In the current study, chemical analysis, and biological activities of Kei apple (Dovyalis caffra) methanolic extract were evaluated. Chemical analysis was performed using HPLC and GC"“MS. Antiviral and anticancer effect were assessed using the crystal violet technique and activity against human liver cells (HepG2), respectively. Antibacterial activity was tested with the disc diffusion method. The obtained results showed that chlorogenic acid (2107.96"‰Â±"‰0.07Â Âµg/g), catechin (168"‰Â±"‰0.58Â Âµg/g), and gallic acid (15.66"‰Â±"‰0.02Â Âµg/g) were the main bioactive compounds identified by HPLC techniques. While, compounds containing furan moieties, as well as levoglucosenone, isochiapin B, dotriacontane, 7-nonynoic acid and tert-hexadecanethiol, with different biological activities were identified by GC"“MS. Additionally, inhibition of 2,2-diphenyl-1-picryl-hydrazyl-hydrate (DPPH) scavenging was 79.25% at 2000Â Âµg/mL, indicating its antioxidant activity with IC50 of 728.20"‰Â±"‰1.04Â Âµg/mL. The tested extract exhibited potential anticancer activity (58.90% toxicity) against HepG2 cells at 1000Â Âµg/mL. Potential bacterial inhibition was observed mainly against Escherichia coli and Proteus vulgaris, followed by Staphylococcus aureus and Bacillus subtilis with a diameter of growth inhibition ranging from 13 to 24Â mm. While weak activities were recorded for fungi Candida albicans (10Â mm). The extract showed mild antiviral activity against human coronavirus 229E with a selective index (SI) of 10.4, but not against human H3N2 (SI of 0.67). The molecular docking study's energy ratings were in good promise with the experiment documents of antibacterial and antiviral activities. The findings suggest that D. caffra juice extract is a potential candidate for further experiments to assess its use as potential alternative therapeutic agent.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy