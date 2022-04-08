ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Correction to: Paediatric dentistry provision in the North East of England: workforce confidence and attitudes

Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen this article was originally published, an...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Driving and glaucoma in the UK: a national survey of clinicians' advice and guidance to patients

Driving standards policy is set by the Department for Transport and executed by the Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA). Professional bodies recognise the challenges that clinicians face when advising patients with glaucoma about driving. This study explored clinicians' knowledge and confidence around driving standards and their approach to advising and guiding patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Rehabilitation outcome in people with spinal cord injuries resulting from diving in South Korea

Retrospective electronic medical record review combined with a telephone interview. The purpose of this study was to describe the neurological and socio-professional outcomes of patients with diving injuries of the cervical spine. Setting. A tertiary hospital and its affiliated rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Methods. Electronic medical records were reviewed...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North East#East Of England#Dentistry#Uk
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Effect of a peer-led education intervention on dietary behaviour and physical activity among adolescents in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam: a pilot study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. This pilot study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of peer-led education intervention on physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and dietary behaviours among adolescents in HCM city, Vietnam. Among students in the intervention arm after a 9-month follow-up, total energy intake was reduced by 304"‰kcal/day, fat by 13"‰g/day, carbohydrate by 39"‰g/day, and sweet foods by 20"‰g/day, compared to pre-intervention figures (p"‰<"‰0.05, adjusted for age, BMI at baseline, gender, the interaction between measurement time and intervention groups, and cluster effect in schools). Only total energy intake was significantly lower in the intervention than control students (p"‰<"‰0.05, after adjustment). Our pilot project has established the feasibility of a peer-led intervention to improve lifestyles among adolescents in HCM city and evidence of improvements in dietary intake. Australian New Zealand Clinical Trials Registry: ACTRN12619000421134.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Medicine in dentistry

Sir, in a recent BDJ there was an intersection of ideas important for the education of dental graduates, such that they may safely practise dentistry. The letter from Tovani-Palone et al.1 described the role of hospital dentists assisting medical colleagues in the care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested greater integration of medical training at undergraduate level. In the same edition, Mather and colleagues analysed changes in learning outcomes for dental students between General Dental Council (GDC) curricula in 1997 (The first five years [TFFY]) and 2015 (Preparing for practice [PfP]).2.
BIOLOGY
Nature.com

Correction: Maternal prenatal psychological distress and vitamin intake with children's neurocognitive development

In the original article, affiliation 2 has been updated. The original article has been corrected. Alliance for Human Development, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health, Toronto, ON, Canada. Derrick Ssewanyana,Â Stephen G. MatthewsÂ &Â Stephen J. Lye. Prosserman Centre for Population Health Research, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Nature.com

Global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients seeking primary bariatric and metabolic surgery (PACT Study): A survey of 634 bariatric healthcare professionals

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (BMS) is a popular weight loss intervention worldwide, yet few scientific studies have examined variations in preoperative practices globally. This study aimed to capture global variations in preoperative practices concerning patients planned for BMS. Methods. A 41-item questionnaire-based survey...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Propagation graph estimation from individuals' time series of observed states

Various things propagate through the medium of individuals. Some individuals follow the others and take the states similar to their states a small number of time steps later. In this paper, we study the problem of estimating the state propagation order of individuals from the real-valued state sequences of all the individuals.We propose a method of constructing a state propagation graph from individuals' time series of observed states. The propagation order estimated by our proposed method is demonstrated to be significantly more accurate than that by a baseline method (optimal constant delay model) for our synthetic datasets, and also to be consistent with visually recognizable propagation orders for the dataset of Japanese stock price time series and biological cell firing state sequences.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Low testosterone and cardiometabolic risks in a real-world study of US male firefighters

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93603-z, published online 09 July 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was omitted. The Funding section now reads:. "This publication was made possible by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Grant/Award Number: EMW "“ 2017 "“ FP "“ 00445 (author DLS), FundaÃ§Ã£o...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Can foodporn prime healthy eating? Thinking beyond digital gazing and satiety

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The uprise of digital media has bypassed the language and cultural barriers of communicating about food with peers. Sharing exaggeratively glamourized food visuals with fancy hashtags and folksonomy, generally termed as Foodporn, is "trendy". Exposure to Foodporn affects food choices, directly or indirectly, through psychological, physiological and psychosocial means. Though unhealthy connotation is often attributed to foodporn, this perspective article implores that the plausible potential to alluring food pictures to prompt healthy food choices, be explored. Can foodporn be effectively used for e-priming (electronically priming) healthy food choices by glamourizing and idealizing healthy foods?
INDIA
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Statistical machine learning of sleep and physical activity phenotypes from sensor data in 96,220 UK Biobank participants

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-26174-1, published online: 21 May 2018. This Article contains an error in Supplementary Table 1, where the "Ground truth"‰â†’"‰Predictionâ†“" labels were incorrectly ordered as "Prediction"‰â†’"‰Ground truthâ†“". Additionally, the...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Symptoms and syndromes associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection and severity in pregnant women from two community cohorts

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-86452-3, published online 25 March 2021. The Funding section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by Zoe Global. The Department of Twin Research receives grants from the Wellcome Trust (212904/Z/18/Z) and Medical Research Council/British Heart Foundation Ancestry and Biological...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Adaptive changes to oxidative stress in schizophrenia

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. Cuenod M, Steullet P, Cabungcal J-H, Dwir D, Khadimallah I, Klauser P,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Pet ownership and psychological well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic

The question of pet ownership contributing to human well-being has received mixed empirical evidence. This contrasts with the lay intuition that pet ownership contributes positively to wellness. In a large representative sample, we investigate the differences that may exist between pet vs. non-pet owners in terms of their well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic, and examine among different sociodemographic strata, for whom pet ownership can be more vs. less beneficial. A cross-sectional questionnaire survey was conducted among Canadian adults (1220 pet owners, 1204 non-pet owners). Pet owners reported lower well-being than non-pet owners on a majority of well-being indicators; this general pet ownership effect held when accounting for pet species (dogs, cats, other species) and number of pets owned. Compared to owners of other pets, dog owners reported higher well-being. When examining the effect of pet ownership within different socioeconomic strata, being a pet owner was associated with lower well-being among: women; people who have 2"‰+"‰children living at home; people who are unemployed. Our results offer a counterpoint to popular beliefs emphasising the benefits of pets to human wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic and confirm the importance of accounting for sociodemographic factors to further understand the experience of pet ownership.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy