ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One hundred percent conversion to human new bone

Nature.com
 4 days ago

Tecnoss's OsteoBiol GTO is the state-of-the-art Second Generation Guided Bone Regeneration Material from Trycare. All Tecnoss OsteoBiol products are Second Generation because they exhibit 100% conversion to human new bone within a finite, 12-to-24-month, period. Unlike ceramatised first generation materials which only partially, if...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socket Preservation#Biomaterial#Putty#Peri#Gto#Osteobiol#Gbr#Trycare Ltd
Nature.com

Retraction Note: HMGB1 Facilitated Macrophage Reprogramming towards a Proinflammatory M1-like Phenotype in Experimental Autoimmune Myocarditis Development

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21884, published online 22 February 2016. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, the Authors informed the journal that Fig.Â 4 contained incorrectly reported results, and the images in Fig.Â 5 had been published elsewhere. In addition, concerns were raised regarding partial overlap in the flow cytometry plots in Fig.Â 2F (HMGB1 and HMGB1"‰+"‰anti-TLR4 groups). The Authors are unable to provide raw data used to produce the figures, and therefore retract this Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CAMI II: identifying best practices and issues for metagenomics software

By providing challenges to the metagenomics community based on complex and realistic metagenome benchmark datasets, CAMI - the community-driven initiative for the Critical Assessment of Metagenome Interpretation - has created a comprehensive assessment of the performance of metagenomics software for common analyses. As part of its second contest, CAMI II, it evaluates ~5,000 submissions from 76 software programs and their different versions.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Long-term physical therapy for neuropathic pain after cervical spinal cord injury and resting state electroencephalography: a case report

Neuropathic pain after spinal cord injury is difficult to treat, and it is associated with abnormalities in the function of the thalamus-to-cortex neural circuitry. Aerobic exercise provides immediate improvement in neuropathic pain and is associated with abnormal resting electroencephalography (EEG) findings in patients with spinal cord injury. This study aimed to investigate whether physical therapy, including walking, can improve neuropathic pain and EEG peak alpha frequency (PAF) in the long term in a patient with cervical spinal cord injury.
FITNESS
Nature.com

On cell loss in Parkinson's disease, and the citations that followed

Writ large, Parkinson's disease (PD) is caused by the dysfunction and subsequent loss of several neuronal populations, notably dopamine neurons of the Substantia Nigra pars compacta (SNpc). Identifying the neurochemical and neuroanatomical identity of these neuronal populations-as well as the temporal order of their degeneration-is fundamental to understanding this disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Metabolomic profiling of adrenal function in asthma

Inhaled corticosteroid (ICS) treatment is used to effectively manage moderate to severe asthma. Multiple studies have raised concerns over adrenal suppression with ICS use, with conflicting findings. A new study in Nature Medicine investigated this issue in individuals with prevalent asthma by using large-scale metabolomic profiling of plasma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Good News Network

New Plant-Derived Sustainable ‘Plastic’ is Tough as Bone and Hard as Aluminum

The strongest part of a tree lies not in its trunk or its sprawling roots, but in the walls of its microscopic cells. A single wood cell wall is constructed from fibers of cellulose—nature’s most abundant polymer, and the main structural component of all plants and algae. Within each fiber are reinforcing cellulose nanocrystals, or CNCs, which are chains of organic polymers arranged in nearly perfect crystal patterns. At the nanoscale, CNCs are stronger and stiffer than Kevlar. If the crystals could be worked into materials in significant fractions, CNCs could be a route to stronger, more sustainable, naturally derived plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative transcriptome analysis reveals differentially expressed genes related to the tissue-specific accumulation of anthocyanins in pericarp and aleurone layer for maize

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-37697-y, published online 21 February 2019. This Article contains errors. The Article states throughout that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein. It should state that the gene GRMZM2G089528 is annotated as predicted flavonoid 3', 5'-hydroxylase or one of members of CYP706A protein.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Genome sequencing of Prototheca zopfiiÂ genotypes 1 and 2 provides evidence of a severe reduction in organellar genomes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-32992-0, published online 02 October 2018. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Materials and Methods section where the donation of the P. zopfii genotype 2 (SAG 2021) was incorrectly attributed to Dr. Jagielski, University of Warsaw (Poland). In the Materials and Methods...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Rehabilitation outcome in people with spinal cord injuries resulting from diving in South Korea

Retrospective electronic medical record review combined with a telephone interview. The purpose of this study was to describe the neurological and socio-professional outcomes of patients with diving injuries of the cervical spine. Setting. A tertiary hospital and its affiliated rehabilitation hospital in South Korea. Methods. Electronic medical records were reviewed...
ASIA
Nature.com

Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus immunotherapy in advanced biliary tract cancer: a phase II study

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The prognosis for patients with advanced biliary tract cancer is poor, and there is hope that combinations of chemotherapy and immunotherapy could improve outcomes. In a phase II study (NCT03046862), researchers assessed the first-line use of gemcitabine and cisplatin (the standard-of-care chemotherapy) plus durvalumab, with or without tremelimumab, in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer. Durvalumab is an anti-PDL1 antibody, and tremelimumab is an anti-CTLA4 antibody. In this single-centre study, 128 patients were enrolled to one of three combination regimens, and 66% of 124 patients evaluable for tumour response had an objective response. There were no unexpected safety events. Gemcitabine and cisplatin plus durvalumab are currently being assessed as first-line treatment in advanced biliary tract cancer in a phase III study (NCT03875235).
CANCER
Nature.com

Correction: Maternal prenatal psychological distress and vitamin intake with children's neurocognitive development

In the original article, affiliation 2 has been updated. The original article has been corrected. Alliance for Human Development, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health, Toronto, ON, Canada. Derrick Ssewanyana,Â Stephen G. MatthewsÂ &Â Stephen J. Lye. Prosserman Centre for Population Health Research, Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Sinai Health,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: A pandemic-enabled comparison of discovery platforms demonstrates a naÃ¯ve antibody library can match the best immune-sourced antibodies

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27799-z, published online 24 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in References 1, 33 and 77. Ref. 1 was incorrectly given with incomplete bibliographical information as: 'Jackson, L. A. et al. An mRNA Vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 "“ Preliminary Report. N. Engl. J....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Pre-operative iron increases haemoglobin concentration before abdominal surgery: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05283-y, published online 09 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Discussion section,. "As we have previously commented in relation to the PREVENTT trial25, this might lead to statistical underpowering of these trials in the evaluation of the effect of...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy