In this podcast, Roger Wood features two projects designed to help people in different ways. One of them Is taking place in the Upper Valley of New Hampshire in the city of Lebanon. There, the city is converting a large landfill site into electricity to power city buildings. Lebanon has already taken the lead in green energy by installing solar panels. City manager Shaun Mulholland says that a large landfill has in the past produced unpleasant odors. Now, methane gas emitted from it will be converted into electric power in the ambitious project.

LEBANON, NH ・ 9 DAYS AGO