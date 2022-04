Reading fairy tales can be essential to building the imagination of young readers. Folk tales, meanwhile, can help illuminate life lessons and teach children about traditions held by people all over the world. This week, we’re featuring a variety of picture books, each uniquely and vibrantly illustrated, bringing diverse folktales and fairy tales to life. And since March is National Reading Month, what better time to check out a book or two (…or five)?

KIDS ・ 24 DAYS AGO