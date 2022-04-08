ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Exploring the world of literature and cinema with Peeps at the Safford Library

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAFFORD — To Kill a Mocking Peep? Ordinary Peeple? War and Peeps?. The possibilities are endless in this month’s Teen Program at the Safford City-Graham County Library, which involves creating dioramas using marshmallow Peeps. “We’re going to...

KIII 3News

Taft library tables bring literature to life

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday, the Taft Public Library held its 11th annual 'Inspired by Books' table decorating contest!. We were able to check out the colorful decorations and creative theming that each table showed off. And all of them were modeled after particular books!. The event is hosted...
TAFT, TX
Erie Times News

Charles Brown: Erie writer William.Isaac creates fictional worlds to explore

William Isaac, 30, is an aspiring Erie author who goes by the pen name William.Isaac and looks to entertain people with fiction and horror stories. Inspired by his grandmother, who would share imaginative stories with him and his siblings, Isaac looks to captivate people the same way by writing and publishing his works full of twists and turns. With audio books and physical copies, this author is not only creating realms for his characters to thrive, but he is also creating a world for himself where writing is his only job to uphold while terrifying readers in the process.
ERIE, PA
Leavenworth Times

Community Cinema

The First City Film Festival will be held Friday through Sunday at the Riverfront Community Center after taking a break due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. “We never wanted to have this be an online festival even during the height of COVID because nothing replaces sitting in a dark room with people and feeling those emotions together,” said Tisha Swart-Entswistle, founder of the First City Film Festival. “Whether it be laughter, sadness, or fear, when a filmmaker makes a film they do it to be seen by people.”
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Anita Durairaj

The oldest literature in the world described a great flood similar to Noah's flood

The Epic of GilgameshPhoto by Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg): Wikimedia; CC-BY-SA-4.0 One of the oldest surviving works of literature is the Epic of Gilgamesh. The Epic of Gilgamesh is a poem from ancient Mesopotamia. It is also regarded as the second oldest religious text. It might have been written from 2100 - 1200 BC and it was written in the Akkadian language.
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Cinema#Peeps#Literature#The Teen Program#The Peep Diorama Program
The New Yorker

Metaphysical Horror Becomes All Too Real in the Audacious “Master”

Genre is mainly a tool of marketing, but there are exceptions. Mariama Diallo’s first feature, “Master,” which opens Friday in theatres and on Prime Video, has been widely described as a horror film, but what matters more is the kind of horrors it portrays. It’s set at the fictional Ancaster College, a highly selective school near Salem, Massachusetts. The film has supernatural elements, but its very subject, and the core of its power, is the display of real-world horrors—and the recognition that they’re often called “supernatural” because doing so is easier than facing reality. It’s so in movies as in life; much of the fantasy that dominates the current cinema is a form of concealment, a willful failure to look the world in the face. There’s a new vanguard of horror films by Black directors who’ve made sharply critical use of the genre—foremost, Jordan Peele, who in “Get Out” and “Us” leans into its artifices for their symbolic power. In “Master,” however, Diallo, who also wrote the script, deploys horror tropes to reveal hidden realities while also exposing the commonplace abuses of fantasy as useful self-deceptions and craven lies, in life and art alike.
MOVIES
Travel + Leisure

7 Artists to Watch — and Invest in — This Year

Collecting art is more than a hobby. It's also has potential as a long-term investment and is a way to show your support for the global creative community. By commissioning living artists, you're helping to support the development of the arts. But, if you're not already deeply entrenched in the community, you may not know where to begin on your hunt for the perfect pieces to start your collection. There are plenty of talented names to consider. And to help you get started, we've rounded up seven of the most talked-about artists poised for success in 2022.
DESIGN
Orlando Date Night Guide

The Couple’s Guide to the Florida Film Festival

Movies make for some of the best date nights, wouldn’t you agree? And the most spectacular event for movie lovers is back, right here in Orlando. The Florida Film Festival lasts 10 days all centered around unforgettable films, shorts, scrumptious... The post The Couple’s Guide to the Florida Film Festival appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
Newnan Times-Herald

All the Old Knives: Spycraft and romance swirl in espionage thriller

A tense mole hunt is at the center of “All the Old Knives,” a talky but exceptionally well-crafted espionage thriller starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton. The film takes place in two time periods, separated by six years. CIA operative Henry Pelham (Pine) is tasked by his Vienna station commander, Vick Wallinger (Laurence Fishburne), to investigate his old team in hopes of finding a double agent. Six years earlier, the team failed to prevent the loss of more than 100 lives in a catastrophic plane hijacking. Wallinger believes that one of his own was responsible for feeding the hijackers information that thwarted rescue attempts.
MOVIES
Northern Virginia Daily

VECCA photography show

May 2 is the deadline to enter a juried photography show sponsored by VECCA. The two categories this year are: student/amateur, for unpublished photographers that see photography as a hobby; and advanced/professional, for photographers who have significant publications in journals or are paid for their work. To enter and for...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Indy100

Couple shocked by landlord's 'insane' response to a normal request

A young couple was left fuming when their landlord told them to "lower their expectations" after asking him to sign a piece of paper.The Australian couple spent the past year requesting a reference from their uncooperative landlord – and have gotten nowhere. Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the woman explained that "many rental properties have this as a requirement" in Sydney. "He has refused time and time again despite us being great tenants," she penned. "These are the text messages he just sent me. What are everyone's thoughts?"In the initial message, she politely asked him to send the...
SOCIETY
ComicBook

Dr. Stone Shares New Character Designs For Anime Special

Dr. Stone's manga might have brought the story of Senku to a close but the anime adaptation still has quite a long road ahead of it before it ends the story of the Stone World. While fans have to wait until 2023 to see the third season of the anime series by TMS/8PAN, a summer special is set to arrive later this year which will focus on the swashbuckling pirate Ryusui, who is set to play a major role in the future of the television series.
COMICS
SFGate

Review: America’s racist past haunts horror film ‘Master’

You want ghosts? Check. How about doors inexplicably opening and closing, creepy moaning in dark corners, and sudden sickening swarms of maggots? Check, check and check. But “Master,” a new horror film by Mariama Diallo with themes of race and social justice at its core, is most frightening when dealing not with the supernatural, but with the real — the depressingly real, as in the indignities that three Black women face while trying to fit into an overwhelmingly white academic institution.
MOVIES
Collider

11 Must-Watch Dinosaur Movies That Aren’t 'Jurassic Park'

There’s something deeply fascinating about dinosaurs. These giant extinct reptiles have a way of captivating our imaginations, and sometimes, striking fear into our hearts. Dinosaurs have been appearing in films for over a century, and there’s no sign of that ever stopping. While the Jurassic Park franchise is undoubtedly what most people think of when imagining dinosaur movies, there are a ton of other dino-filled films to appreciate. Here’s our list of 11 must-watch dinosaur movies that aren’t part of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.
MOVIES
Aspen Times

Aspen Library Cinema series showcases Oscar-nominated shorts

When: Friday, March 18 through Sunday, March 20, 7 p.m. How much: $10 (cash only) Live Action titles will run Friday; Animation on Saturday; Documentary on Sunday; pitcolib.org. The opening minutes of Matt Ogens’ short documentary “Audible” are among the most thrilling and jarring and gorgeously shot of any movie...
ASPEN, CO

