NEW YORK -- New York City's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back in a big way this year. For the past two years, the parade was canceled because of the pandemic and most celebrations were held virtually, though a smaller group still marched up Fifth Avenue. This year, the festivities return, with the parade set to step off at 11 a.m. Thursday.The NYPD says there will be no parking along Fifth Avenue from 44th to 84th streets, as well as several side streets in the area. The following streets will also be closed: Formation:Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street43rd Street between...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO