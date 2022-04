NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – Liberty Utilities’ ‘Neosho Ridge’ Wind Farm in Neosho County, Kansas, is no longer working. One county commissioner says he wants to know why. Despite all the wind we’ve had recently, the turbines in Neosho County, haven’t been turning. District One Commissioner Paul Westhoff says it’s been more than two weeks since they were last operating. “What I was told is that their main transformer blew up, shorted out, whatever, and then their backup one did, and that’s why they’re down, so now they’re waiting on another transformer.”

NEOSHO COUNTY, KS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO