Join Thomas Branigan Memorial Library and New Mexico State University for “Learning About Student Loans.”

The presentation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 14 in the Roadrunner Room, at Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave. This program will be presented by Michael Kuechmann, Financial Aid Outreach Advisor at NMSU.

Participants will learn about the basics of student loans: how to apply for them, what types are available, and common pitfalls during the application process.

Registration is not required. For information, please visit Branigan Memorial Library’s event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Todd Baker, writer, at 575/528-4005 or by email at tbaker@las-cruces.org.