A Canadian steel magnate is set to pay a “record-breaking” fine levied by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) after being found liable for steering nearly $2m in donations to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump and candidates aligned with his agenda.The FEC announced the decision last week in response to a claim against the businessman filed by the Campaign Legal Centre in 2019. The original complaint was based on reporting initially published in The New York Times.Barry Zekelman of Zekelman Industries “participated in Wheatland Tube’s decision-making process to contribute to [America First Action],” the FEC’s decision stated....

U.S. POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO