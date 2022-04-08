ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Bad Art Night

 4 days ago
Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., invites you to a night of “Bad Art.”

Join us at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 for a fun, freestyle creative art session – no creative talents needed! Participants will be able to pick the most random art supplies available and create a “horrible” masterpiece.

Plan to get messy, creative, and silly! The Library will provide an assortment of art supplies, while they last.

This program is an all-ages event and registration is not required. If you would like more information, please visit our event calendar at https://las-cruces.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/.

This document can be made available in alternate formats by calling 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY). Anyone who requires an accommodation for a disability to participate in this event should call the library at least 48 hours in advance at 575/528-4102 or 575/528-4008 (TTY).

For information, contact Amy Spangler, writer, at 575/528-4024 or by email at aspangler@las-cruces.org.

VISUAL ART
