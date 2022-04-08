The reason why problem solvers will land a job faster than you

The desire to find a new job while distinguishing yourself from others looking for the same positions is a common theme among job seekers. One of the secrets that successful job candidates use in standing out from others is by presenting themselves as problem-solvers rather than just a person looking to change jobs.

Generating attention from hiring decision-makers requires your awareness of your skills and the value you bring to the employer. In addition to knowing your skills, take it a step further and start understanding what hiring decision-makers are looking for in candidates — the business issues that need to be solved and the necessary skills to help a business flourish.

If there is one suggestion that would change the success of your job search, it would be to fine-tune your approach to making an excellent first impression.

Take a minute and consider this question when introducing yourself to others. What impression do you want to leave? Do you want to be seen as a job candidate searching for opportunities that sound interesting, or do you want to be seen as a problem solver that will add to the profitability of businesses?

The difference between the two questions reflects how you approach changes in the marketplace, moving from an industrial age to one of knowledge.

Traditionally, job candidates mostly viewed themselves as applicants by demonstrating skills through experience rather than approaching their search as though they were problem solvers. On the contrary, when searching for jobs, you need to talk about your expertise and how your skills lead to solving problems.

It is no surprise that hiring decision-makers seek candidates who see themselves as problem solvers because every business has its share of problems.

If you were to ask most employers, they would readily admit that candidates who come across as sincerely wanting to help solve problems combined with the right qualifications are more attractive than those who just match the requirements.

Regardless of industry, bringing a problem-solving mentality to a discussion, whether through an interview or networking, always makes a good impression. Employers want problem solvers who can strategize with them and implement a plan of action.

One of the most critical steps a job candidate can make is identifying the problems they have helped solve for their past or present employers.

When you start relying on your resume accomplishments to speak for your problem-solving abilities, you overlook a huge opportunity to distinguish yourself from others. Even if you use examples to show how you have increased profitability with an employer, it is not as powerful as presenting yourself as a problem solver when talking with people. It is not unheard of for employers to interview candidates without carefully reading their resumes.

How you communicate your value will distinguish you between being a problem solver or just a job candidate. Problem solvers consistently demonstrate curiosity by asking good questions. Consider this suggestion the next time you are interviewing — focus on selling your skills but balance them with asking good questions. You will be perceived as having critical thinking abilities that all good problem solvers possess.

When interviewing, be aware of how you answer questions and pay close attention to how you describe problem-solving skills by highlighting the steps you took, and the results produced. You instantly create more credibility when you use details and examples to back up your claims.

When talking with others, especially those in charge of hiring, ask great questions that demonstrate knowledge of the company with deep thoughtfulness. While “smarts” may get you into the interview process, they are not enough to help you land a job offer.