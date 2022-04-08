'Deadwood Fire' burns 45 Hibbard acres, multiple fire agencies respond

Flames threatened eight homes and destroyed an estimated 45 acres at 4225 W. 1000 North in Hibbard around 4:30 Thursday evening.

There were no reports of injury to firefighters, residents or structural damage to neighboring buildings.

Afternoon winds caused the flames to spread while the thick undergrowth and brush fueled the fire, report Fire Chief Troyce Miskin.

Law enforcement restricted access to 4225 West allowing only residents to drive to their homes. At 1000 North, travelers parked their cars and took pictures of the massive plumes of smoke rising above the flames.

The Hibbard incident, dubbed the “Deadwood Fire” prompted the Madison Fire Department to request help from Idaho Falls, Ammon, Ucon, Teton, Swan Valley, INL and BLM fire agencies, Miskin said.

Fire department officials knew that a controlled burn was planned as the property owner registered to do so prior to the incident. After the flames jumped the Teton River into Hibbard, the property owner contacted emergency responders.

Miskin said that the fire had been contained at the east line of the flames as well as at the head of the fire. He didn’t expect full containment for another five days.

“We are very grateful for the quick response from our neighboring counties and agencies and (we) have also had great cooperation from the public,” Miskin said. “It is unfortunate that the fire started from a controlled burn. We hope that those burning this spring will use every precaution to keep their fires contained in order to avoid this type of incident (from) happening.”