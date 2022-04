Marjorie Taylor Greene has said she agrees that Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky is a “thug” and that his government is “corrupt”.She made the comments during a town hall meeting where an audience member asked if she agreed with Republican colleague Madison Cawthorn.“Yes and yes. That’s an easy one,” she said, according to Politico.It comes after Mr Cawthorn drew criticism from within the GOP for criticising Mr Zelensky following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy denounced the North Carolina representative, who also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation.“Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said. “If there’s any...

POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO