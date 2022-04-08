Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates historic confirmation

Herschel Walker, the apparent GOP front-runner in this year's Senate race in Georgia, has tried to keep a low profile recently for a few obvious reasons. Namely: His political ideas are incoherent and, on top of that, he’s infamously bad at communicating them. As CNN reported last year, that’s why the former NFL running back’s campaign has tried to keep the gaffe-prone candidate, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in September, buoyed by conservative support and largely out of the public eye.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO