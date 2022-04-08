ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates historic confirmation

hazard-herald.com
 3 days ago

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson marked her historic...

www.hazard-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The White House
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Herschel Walker's awkward Fox News interview is hard to watch

Herschel Walker, the apparent GOP front-runner in this year's Senate race in Georgia, has tried to keep a low profile recently for a few obvious reasons. Namely: His political ideas are incoherent and, on top of that, he’s infamously bad at communicating them. As CNN reported last year, that’s why the former NFL running back’s campaign has tried to keep the gaffe-prone candidate, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in September, buoyed by conservative support and largely out of the public eye.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy