Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates historic confirmation

(Washington) -- Kentanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court is all but assured--despite opposition from Iowa's senior senator. Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley announced Monday he would vote against Jackson's nomination to the High Court. Grassley's decision came during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, in which the committee split on sending her nomination to the full Senate. After the committee's 11-to-11 vote, the Senate voted 53-to-47 in favor of Senator Chuck Schumer's motion to break the deadlock, and send her nomination to the floor for confirmation. Grassley stated his objections to Jackson during his weekly public affairs program, saying she was soft on crime, and that she favored legislating from the bench. He cited her handling of the First Step Act as an example.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO