RAW: WH PRESS BRFG: BIDEN COULD STILL DO DUTIES W/ COVID

CNBC
White House press secretary Jen Psaki has Covid, will miss Biden trip to Europe
White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for Covid-19 and won't travel with President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe. Biden tested negative for Covid after taking a PCR test, said Psaki, who contracted her first case of the coronavirus last fall. Biden is departing for Brussels,...
WacoTrib.com
WH, Biden warn of potential Russian cyberattacks
President Joe Biden urged U.S. companies to fix known software flaws, saying there is "evolving intelligence" that Russian is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine grinds on. Biden's top cybersecurity aide, Anne Neuberger, expressed frustration at a White House press briefing Monday that some U.S. companies have ignored repeated warnings and guidance by federal agencies to fix holes in their software that could allow Russia state hackers into networks.
Radar Online.com
Russian Whistleblower Claims Vladimir Putin Is At Risk Of Facing A Possible Coup By The Russian Security Service
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Kamala Harris privately vented about Biden's refusal to publicly support a change to the Senate rules to pass voting-rights protections, book says
An unnamed senator reportedly told the authors of an upcoming book that Harris' frustrations with her portfolio were "up in the stratosphere."
Vladimir Putin Plans To Attend G-20 Summit Because It's Not About Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Says
Russian ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva defended the dictator's stance as talks intensified about potentially banning Russia from the economic group.
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Rep. Jim Clyburn says Hillary Clinton would've won in 2016 if Obama had nominated a Black woman to the Supreme Court
Clyburn argued that a Black female judge being blocked by Senate Republicans would've increased enthusiasm for Clinton's candidacy among Black voters.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
AOL Corp
New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions
Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
AOL Corp
WH warns of 'severe consequences' as Congress cuts COVID aid
After a prolonged back and forth, Congress passed a $1.5 trillion government spending bill last week but dropped from the final package $22.5 billion in pandemic relief that Democrats wanted to include. On Tuesday, the same day as President Joe Biden signed the 2,741-page bill into law, his aides warned...
SFGate
Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don't cut budget
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress should provide the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden wants for continuing the battle against COVID-19 without cutting other programs to pay for it, senior administration officials said Monday. And if Republicans continue to insist that additional federal efforts to combat the pandemic must be paid...
MSNBC
Herschel Walker's awkward Fox News interview is hard to watch
Herschel Walker, the apparent GOP front-runner in this year's Senate race in Georgia, has tried to keep a low profile recently for a few obvious reasons. Namely: His political ideas are incoherent and, on top of that, he’s infamously bad at communicating them. As CNN reported last year, that’s why the former NFL running back’s campaign has tried to keep the gaffe-prone candidate, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed in September, buoyed by conservative support and largely out of the public eye.
RAW: FILE-TRUMP ENDORSES DOCTOR OZ FOR SENATE RACE
Trump endorses Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race.
RAW: SOUTH KOREA: ZELENSKY ADDRESSES PARLIAMENT
Ukrainian President addresses South Korea's Parliament
Federal appeals court in Louisiana reverses Texas decision on federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate
(The Center Square) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans has reversed a lower court ruling that blocked an executive order from President Joe Biden requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A three-judge panel with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to reverse a federal court ruling in Texas in January that imposed a nationwide injunction against the vaccine requirement for federal employees. The...
OBAMACARE AT 12YO HOW PUBLIC'S VIEW CHANGED
Obamacare at 12 years old: how the public's view of the law has changed
Lancaster County leaders sit with Senator Pat Toomey about the opioid crisis
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eighty-four percent of drug overdose deaths in Lancaster County in 2021 were connected to fentanyl. That eye-opening statistic from the Lancaster County District Attorney caught the attention of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Fentanyl and the COVID pandemic were not a good combination and the lockdown played a huge factor in […]
