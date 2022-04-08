RAW: PENTAGON BRIEFING BIDEN WILL PROTECT EVERY INCH

Related
Kamala Harris privately vented about Biden's refusal to publicly support a change to the Senate rules to pass voting-rights protections, book says
An unnamed senator reportedly told the authors of an upcoming book that Harris' frustrations with her portfolio were "up in the stratosphere."
Fox News anchors interrupt Biden critique to thank Pentagon for saving their correspondent
There was a rare moment of congeniality between Fox News and Joe Biden's administration thanks to the Defence Department's efforts to rescue one of the network’s journalist in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Department of Defence Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The interview covered potential diplomatic developments and Russia's ongoing siege of several Ukrainian cities. Just before the interview ended, the Fox News hosts expressed their gratitude to the Defence Department for helping to rescue one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall. Mr Hall was severely injured by a mortar in...
Biden administration grants TPS for Afghanistan, protecting refugees from deportation
The Biden administration announced Wednesday new immigration protections for individuals from Afghanistan, including the 76,000 Afghan refugees who have come to the United States since last summer’s chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Department of Homeland Security will grant temporary protected status to certain Afghans for 18 months. To...
Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops
Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
Ukraine warns Russian troops may be surprised by 'deadly' Chernobyl ‘souvenirs’
Russian forces who occupied the Chernobyl nuclear power plant took radioactive “souvenirs” with them before evacuating the area, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear company.
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns
Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says
Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
Fiona Hill warns Trump winning reelection would 'mean the total loss of America's leadership position in the world arena'
Trump had the "narrow goal" of remaining in power "irrespective of what other people wanted," Hill said, comparing him to authoritarians like Putin.
Putin's former chief economic advisor says Russia would likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two' if the West slapped a full embargo on Russian oil and gas
In an interview with the BBC, Andrei Illarionov predicted Russia would be spared economic devastation because of the strength of its energy exports.
NATO will deploy a permanent full-scale military force on its border with Russia to combat a future invasion, alliance's chief says
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told The Telegraph that the alliance was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation."
First NATO country sends Ukraine powerful surface-to-air missiles to shoot down Russian aircraft and cruise missiles
Slovakia confirmed it had sent Ukraine a Soviet-era S-300, a long-range surface-to-air missile system that President Zelenskyy had desperately wanted.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy dismisses calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach Biden, saying they won't do it for 'political purposes' like Democrats did with Trump
Trump was impeached in 2019 over charges he withheld aid to Ukraine for personal political gain and in 2021 on charges he incited an insurrection.
McConnell says Republicans will 'make sure Joe Biden is a moderate' if the party regains control of Congress in 2022
"Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said about the prospect of divided government.
President Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens says Trump "very intent" on bringing her brother down
President Joe Biden's sister Valerie Biden Owens said in an interview Monday that she was not looking forward to her brother running for office in 2020 because she believes former President Donald Trump is "intent" on bringing him down. The first sister, a longtime campaign manager and adviser to Mr....
A teacher in Russia was fired and fined after her eighth-grade student recorded her and turned her in for saying 'Ukraine is a separate country'
"It's as though they've all plunged into some kind of madness," Marina Dubrova told The New York Times about Russians in supporting the war.
Putin's former chief economic adviser says the number of Russians living in poverty will probably double, maybe triple, in the wake of the Ukraine war
Nearly 19 million Russians live in poverty but Putin is more concerned with his territorial ambitions, Andrei Illarionov told the BBC.
New Hunter Biden revelations raise counterintelligence questions
Patrick Ho hardly seemed the profile of a big-time international fixer. A short, pudgy man, affectionately known to friends as “Fat Ping,” Ho had been a Harvard-trained ophthalmologist and a Hong Kong government minister. Yet in the fall of 2017, after landing at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City, he was arrested by FBI agents and charged in an audacious plot to dole out millions of dollars in bribes to African leaders in exchange for major energy contracts that appeared to advance Chinese government interests.
EU to consider Ukraine membership in weeks; Russia warns of 'direct military confrontation' with US: April 10 recap
Sending military equipment to Ukraine could spark 'direct military confrontation' between US and Russia, Russia's UN envoy says.
A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
Russian Legislator Calls Ukraine 'Total War,' Demands Attack On NATO Convoys
"We have to make the collective West understands that they have no chance of winning this war," Russian Duma deputy warns.
