RAW: PENTAGON BRIEFING BIDEN WILL PROTECT EVERY INCH

There was a rare moment of congeniality between Fox News and Joe Biden's administration thanks to the Defence Department's efforts to rescue one of the network’s journalist in Ukraine. On Tuesday, Department of Defence Press Secretary John Kirby appeared on Fox & Friends to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. The interview covered potential diplomatic developments and Russia's ongoing siege of several Ukrainian cities. Just before the interview ended, the Fox News hosts expressed their gratitude to the Defence Department for helping to rescue one of their journalists, Benjamin Hall. Mr Hall was severely injured by a mortar in...

MILITARY ・ 20 DAYS AGO