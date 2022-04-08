Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates historic confirmatiom

Related
Slate
The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson
In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
Ketanji Brown Jackson's comments on motherhood, her husband's tears and what they mean for a historic moment
Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to be nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court, is sitting before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.
Judge Signals Marjorie Taylor Greene Candidacy Challenge Likely to Proceed
The Republican lawmaker's lawyer warned the court that a ruling against her could lead to challenges against Trump's fitness for office also.
‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts
Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McConnell says Republicans will 'make sure Joe Biden is a moderate' if the party regains control of Congress in 2022
"Obviously, we will have to work with the administration to see what we can agree on," McConnell said about the prospect of divided government.
Roll Call Online
Ketanji Brown Jackson outlines approach to sentencing defendants
Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared more comfortable behind the witness table Wednesday as she started a second day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who did not get a chance to ask questions on the first day that lasted 13 hours and ended after 10 p.m., told Jackson he hoped she got some rest last night. “Very little, senator, but that’s all right,” Jackson said, ahead of what will be another long day as senators get a second, more abbreviated, round of questions.
Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
Dozens of Republicans call for Garland to appoint Hunter Biden special counsel
Nearly 100 House Republicans are calling upon Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to handle the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden.
GOP-appointed judge overrules independent panel to block Democrat from crucial Senate race
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
