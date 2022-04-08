ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates historic confirmatiom

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dzkTg_0f3o1zRR00

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson marked her historic confirmation to the Supreme Court with a moving speech from the White House in which she celebrated the "hope and promise" of a nation.

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The White House
Roll Call Online

Ketanji Brown Jackson outlines approach to sentencing defendants

Ketanji Brown Jackson appeared more comfortable behind the witness table Wednesday as she started a second day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing. North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, who did not get a chance to ask questions on the first day that lasted 13 hours and ended after 10 p.m., told Jackson he hoped she got some rest last night. “Very little, senator, but that’s all right,” Jackson said, ahead of what will be another long day as senators get a second, more abbreviated, round of questions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy