Jameson Williams and John Metchie should return to full speed according to Dr. Lyle Cain

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The world of sports medicine has come a long way with medical advancements. The days of a late-season ACL tear don’t have quite the recovery time that they used to.

More often we have seen a situation like Adrian Peterson’s when he tore his ACL in the final game of the season and was prepared to play in the next season’s opener. This is especially good news for Alabama’s two top wide receivers from the 2021 campaign. Both will be playing in the NFL next year after both players suffered ACL tears during the college football playoff run.

Mark Lane and John Crumpler of Texans Wire recently spoke with Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center. With both Jameson Williams and John Metchie III, they are both coming off of torn ACLs in the last part of the season. Dr. Cain told our colleagues that both should return to their full speed in a matter of eight or nine months.

That timetable would put them right in line for the beginning of the 2022 NFL season.

On ACL tears and how they affect athletes

On Jameson Williams and John Metchie III returning to form

John Metchie III's knee at the CFP Championship Game

Dr. Cain on working with Nick Saban

Jameson Williams and John Metchie's NFL draft outlook

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jameson Williams:

  • No. 3 ranked WR of the class
  • The latest mock lands him at No. 23 to Arizona via Draft Wire

John Metchie III:

  • The latest mock lands him at No. 29 to Kansas City via The Huddle

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

