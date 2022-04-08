ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers headlining 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest in place of Foo Fighters

By Josh Johnson
x1065.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Hot Chili Peppers have joined the lineup for the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in place of Foo Fighters, who dropped off the lineup following...

www.x1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins' Casket Arrives In Los Angeles

The remains of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have arrived in L.A. on the bands private plane, and the emotions from the group are palpable. The plain-black casket was loaded onto the chartered 757 jet Tuesday at the El Dorado Airport in Bogota, Colombia ... he arrived at LAX later the same day.
MUSIC
PopCrush

Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, John Stamos and More Celebrities React to The Death of Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
ETOnline.com

Dave Grohl's Daughter Violet Grohl Performs at Pre-GRAMMYs Event After Taylor Hawkins' Death

Dave Grohl's wife, Jordyn Blum, and daughters Violet, 15, and Harper, 12, stepped out on Friday in all black at the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring Joni Mitchell. The three women posed together on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada, days before the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards, which are set to take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Vegas.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Taylor Hawkins' Tragic Passing, Tom Morello, Travis Barker, Questlove And More Pay Tribute

The sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has led to an outpouring of support for the musician’s family and the surviving band members. It has also led to a ton of stories, tributes and remembrances from other celebrities across the world of entertainment. Hawkins was someone who attracted friends and admirers wherever he went thanks to his fun and unique spirit, and their tearful remembrances are now everywhere on social media.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Stevie Nicks
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
97.9 WGRD

Slash, Elton John, Wolfgang Van Halen Sing for Taylor Hawkins

Tributes to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continued to be paid following his death in Colombia on Friday night. The 50-year-old was mentioned last night during performances by Slash, Elton John, Mammoth WVH and Liam Gallagher, among others, while Stevie Nicks wrote a poem about her late friend. Speaking to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lick Their Wounds on Moody New Song ‘Not the One’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers get melancholy on “Not the One,” a new song from their upcoming, Rick Rubin–produced album, Unlimited Love. The album, due April 1, will be the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Over mellow, shimmery chords, Anthony Kiedis...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Jazz Fest#The Black Crowes#Abc Audio
Stereogum

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Not The One”

Next month, stadium-level alt-rock survivors Red Hot Chili Peppers will return with their new LP Unlimited Love. It’s a reunion album in a couple of ways. Guitarist John Frusciante has rejoined the band, and Unlimited Love is the band’s first album since 2006 with him on board. It’s also their first time working with producer Rick Rubin since 2011. The Chili Peppers have already shared the singles “Black Summer” and “Poster Child,” and now they’ve got another one.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers release introspective new single, Not The One

With their upcoming 12th album Unlimited Love almost here, Red Hot Chili Peppers have just shared another new track from the record: the dreamy and introspective Not The One. Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, vocalist Anthony Kiedis revealed of how the track came about: "Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb-covered garage. It was not what you hear today for Not The One, because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
SFGate

Paul Simon Tribute Draws Oprah Winfrey, Garth Brooks, Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Dustin Hoffman and More

What were the odds that the Recording Academy would honor the woman that many consider the greatest living female songwriter, Joni Mitchell, and great living male songwriter, Paul Simon, within a week’s time of one another? And yet that’s what happened as last Friday’s pre-Grammys MusiCares tribute to Mitchell in Las Vegas was followed Wednesday in Los Angeles with “Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon,” both with spectacularly curated lineups worthy of the feted. And although the Mitchell night is not set to be publicly aired, the good news for fans is that the Simon salute was filmed for a future CBS broadcast and is destined to be one of the highlights of the music-TV year.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy