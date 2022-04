BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly—passed in the House—would make daylight saving time permanent in the state. Days after moving our clocks forward, many are still getting used to the time difference. “It affects everything, like your sleep,” said Danielle, a resident of Baltimore. “This week, I’m all screwed up,” Baltimore resident Erika said. State lawmakers are now pushing for permanent daylight saving time. House Bill 126 was introduced in January and passed in the House in February. It could move on to the Senate as early as next week. But it needs surrounding states to do the same, like...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 26 DAYS AGO