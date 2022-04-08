3 things to know about new Dolphins ST Keion Crossen

The Miami Dolphins have had an extremely busy offseason that’s involved restructures, trades, signings, re-signings and more.

With all of the moves that have gone on this offseason, there hasn’t been a ton of time to dissect some of the smaller moves and talk about those lesser-known players who will be wearing the aqua and orange for the first time.

One of those players is former New York Giants defensive back Keion Crossen, who Miami signed to a three-year deal not long after free agency opened.

These are a few things that Dolphins fans should know about their new special teams ace.

He has a previous connection with Josh Boyer.

Prior to his time with the Giants and Texans, Crossen spent a season in New England. The Patriots drafted him in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Western Carolina, and for that one year, the cornerbacks coach was Boyer, who is obviously Miami’s defensive coordinator.

This may mean that he gets more opportunities on defense, which would be a big change because…

He played the fewest defensive snaps of his career in 2021.

In his four seasons in the NFL, Crossen hit his career-low for defensive snaps in 2021, as he only got 23 opportunities in 16 games. In the two previous years, he got 132 snaps (2019) and 307 snaps (307) when he was with the Texans.

He was a two-sport athlete in college.

During his time at Western Carolina, Crossen obviously played football, but he also was part of the track and field teams. He was the Southern Conference’s champion in the men’s 100-meter dash at the 2016 outdoor championships. In that event, he set a school record for the event, running it in 10.33 seconds.