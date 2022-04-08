ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Colorado Buildings Transformed into Boutique Apartments

By Kelsey Nistel
 1 day ago
Whether you're strolling the streets of downtown Denver or exploring one of Colorado's former mining towns,...

9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
Westword

Ten Best Places to Live in Colorado Now

The 2022 list of the top ten places to live in Colorado from the Niche website offers an intriguing lineup led once again by Holly Hills, a community in Arapahoe County that's topped this particular roster each of the previous two years. It's also number one on several other Niche lists, including best Colorado suburbs, best places to raise a family in Colorado, best places to buy a house in Colorado, best places to retire in Colorado, and more, more, more.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Ranger finds poop bag every 466 feet (or 2.5 minutes of hiking) on Colorado trail + a poop bag tip

A Jefferson County park ranger reports collecting 17 bags of dog poop along a 1.5-mile stretch of trail, presumably at Elk Meadow Park in Evergreen, Colorado. That's roughly one poop bag per every 466 feet of trail. Or – in terms of time, that's one poop bag for every 2.5 minutes of hiking at a 30-minute-mile pace. The ranger, Jason, also pointed out how people will hide the bags over bringing them along to dispose of properly. ...
EVERGREEN, CO
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KPCW

Stalled home under construction near Midway up for sale

A large home under construction between Heber City and Midway has sparked the curiosity of the local public since building progress stalled in recent years. Now, it’s up for sale by a new owner. Two large unfinished buildings sit off State Route 113, near the Provo River. One is...
MIDWAY, UT
Westword

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods to Drive in Denver

The streets of Denver have been getting more dangerous for drivers. Last year, 84 people were killed in vehicular incidents within city limits — by far the most recorded by the Denver Police Department since the city launched Vision Zero, a five-year action plan with the mission of "eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries by making our roadways safer for everyone" by 2030. And the latest Vision Zero stats show that eleven people have already been killed in Denver traffic accidents in 2022.
DENVER, CO
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
OutThere Colorado

24 inches of snow possible, travel disruptions likely in Colorado

Big snow is about to hit some parts of Colorado and forecasts are now calling for even more accumulation than what was predicted yesterday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to fall from late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening, dropping the deepest totals in the Front Range foothills, along the Palmer Divide, and along mountains east of the Continental Divide.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

