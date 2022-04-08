ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Fourth person charged in connection to series of bad check thefts in North Platte

By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 49-year-old Ogallala woman is the fourth person to be charged in connection to a series of thefts in North Platte involving bad checks. Penny S. Saxton, who was arrested Thursday morning, appeared Friday in Lincoln County Court. She is charged with felony counts of theft by deception with a value...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
North Platte, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Laclede Record

Local car dealer charged with fraud

A Lebanon car salesman has been charged with consumer fraud, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. Marcus James Hill of Lebanon, is accused of 13 violations of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act relating to his two car dealerships, Variety Auto Sales and Hilltop Auto Sales. Charged in Laclede County, Hill faces 13 felony counts of deceptive business practices. The charges allege that Hill falsely promised consumers that they would receive proper title and warranties with their purchase of a used car, according to a press release from the Attorney General’s Office. Hill then failed to provide titles to the vehicles, honor promised warranties, and in at least one instance, failed to provide the vehicle entirely, the release said. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 4 warrants: 1st-degree assault; 3 counts possession of methamphetamine, theft-receive stolen property. Julie A. Hansen. Age: 44. 1 warrant: Possession of methamphetamine. Ivan H. Krell. Age: 28. 1 warrant: FTA; resisting arrest. Armani...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Goods And Services#Lincoln County Court
News Channel Nebraska

Investigation of stolen dog yields meth arrest

SIDNEY - Fremont County sheriff’s deputies arrested an Iowa woman for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine while investigating a report of a stolen dog. A sheriff’s office press release says a dog was reported stolen from a Mills County residence and deputies were called to the Dollar General store in Sidney, where the owner had tracked the dog.
SIDNEY, NE
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Ice methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Marshalltown, Iowa, man, was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute ice methamphetamine in Illinois and Iowa. Michael James Grommet, 37, must serve five years of supervised release once he completes his prison sentence. There...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
CBS Denver

Victim Identified In Suspected Inmate-To-Inmate Murder At Old Max

By Anna Maria Basquez CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– State officials said the death of an inmate on March 8 at Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility is suspected to be an inmate-to-inmate homicide, possibly between cellmates. Officials named the victim as Cruz Carbajal, 41, who resided in Mesa County before incarceration. “A suspect has been identified, but has not yet been named due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the statement by the Colorado Department of Corrections said. Officials were checking whether the suspect was transferred from the facility. Cruz Carbajal (credit: Dept. of Corrections) Staff at Carbajal’s facility, known as “Old Max,” which was...
CANON CITY, CO
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy