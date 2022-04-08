Michigan Sustainable Business Forum April 18 Webinar Protecting Great Lakes

SCORE Bucks County is offering five free webinars in April in a continued effort to keep the local business community informed. “Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business” takes place April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Geared for new or existing small nonprofits, this webinar provides participants with insight on all the normal financial, operational, fundraising and regulatory issues that all small organizations deal with. Led by SCORE Bucks County certified mentor Joe Lutes, the session covers the following topics: the importance of management reporting; why boards and fundraising go hand in hand; staying compliant with taxes and regulations.

