Michigan State

Michigan Sustainable Business Forum April 18 Webinar Protecting Great Lakes

 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS – Join Michigan Sustainable Business Forum and Meijer at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 18 for webinar focusing on protecting the Great Lakes while creating a...

mitechnews.com

Bangor Daily News

Enhancing well-being the focus of April 6 Inspired Innovators webinar

The steps that businesses and organizations can take to help communities and people enhance well-being will be the focus of an April 6 webinar in the Inspired Innovators speaker series, sponsored by the Maine Business School and Graduate School of Business. From noon to 1 p.m., Jason Harkins, associate dean...
MAINE STATE
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
1077 WRKR

Are Lake Michigan and Lake Huron Technically Considered One Lake?

I was born and raised in West Michigan but never really thought about this until recently: who's to say Lake Michigan and Lake Huron aren't technically just one giant lake? Think about it-- if it weren't for the Mackinac Bridge there would be no physical divider between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, so why are they considered two different lakes?
MICHIGAN STATE
Sandusky Register

Small town on a Great Lake

Last year, Main Street Vermilion reached a milestone of 20 years of service to our Small Town on a Great Lake. We took inventory of everything our organization provided through public and private partnerships and volunteerism, from beautification projects including flower plantings and streetscapes to park amenities and historic light fixtures.
VERMILION, OH
Bristol Times

SCORE Bucks offering five free webinars in April

SCORE Bucks County is offering five free webinars in April in a continued effort to keep the local business community informed. “Run Your Nonprofit Like a Business” takes place April 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Geared for new or existing small nonprofits, this webinar provides participants with insight on all the normal financial, operational, fundraising and regulatory issues that all small organizations deal with. Led by SCORE Bucks County certified mentor Joe Lutes, the session covers the following topics: the importance of management reporting; why boards and fundraising go hand in hand; staying compliant with taxes and regulations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bangor Daily News

UMaine Extension wildlife damage prevention webinar April 1

ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar about wildlife damage prevention in home gardens from noon to1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 1. “Preventing Wildlife Damage to Home Gardens” will discuss methods to help reduce losses in home gardens from raccoons, deer, rabbits and woodchucks. Adam Vashon, a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wildlife biologist, will lead the workshop.
ORONO, ME
Person
Mark Fisher
The Blade

Rental assistance workshop planned in Toledo

The next rental assistance workshop meeting is scheduled for April 18, the city of Toledo reports. The event is from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Mott Branch Library, 1010 Dorr St. The Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting the event.
TOLEDO, OH
Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Weekly: Anonymous objection may foil plan to protect Cedar Gorge on Lake Michigan￼

Conservation setback; mom’s custody battle; COVID’s lasting scars; sanctioned superyacht was made in Wisconsin; nursing home voting under scrutiny. Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story about a surprise setback for conservationists who are trying to protect 131 acres of farmland and undisturbed shoreline along Lake Michigan in Ozaukee County. “The final piece of 10 years of fundraising was set to fall into place this spring — a grant from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program,” Laura Schulte reports. “Until the 11th hour, when an anonymous objector and unwritten rules of the state Joint Committee on Finance combined to throw a wrench into the plans for the preserve.”
WISCONSIN STATE

