Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas resort releases over 100,000 ladybugs to attack pests, reduce chemicals

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you get some extra luck at a Las Vegas resort? Maybe by releasing more than 100,000 ladybugs. At least that's what Resort World Las Vegas is hoping. The resort is introducing thousands of ladybugs ahead of...

