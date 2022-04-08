ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find a summer or seasonal job with Parks & Rec

By Michael Muldoon
Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is now hiring for hundreds of seasonal positions. Positions vary from a few months up to nine months. Work for Parks & Rec at a pool, recreation center, in a park, or at our offices. We offer flexible hours and an opportunity to give back to your community.

Which job is best for you? Check them out below, and apply today!

Poolside

Lifeguard: Spend your summer on the pool deck, keeping swimmers safe and engaging your community. Parks & Rec will train you, and will cover lifeguard certification fees for anyone ages 16-24.

  • Pay range: $15.25/hour
  • Hours: Up to 35 hours a week
  • Employment period: May 2022—September 2022
  • Start the process today.

Pool Maintenance Attendant: Be part of the team working around the clock to keep public pools safe, clean, and ready to use. Must be 18 or older.

  • Pay: $14.25/hour
  • Hours: 40 hours a week, overnight and weekend shifts available
  • Employment period: May 2022—September 2022
  • Apply: Contact lifeguard@phila.gov

Out and about

Dell Music Center Facility Supervisor: Help maintain and operate the Dell Music Center in East Fairmount Park. Maintain the grounds, mechanical systems, and equipment, and manage support staff.

  • Pay: $16 – $18/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: Six to nine months in duration.
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.
  • Send your resume and cover letter to Facetta Greene.

Ecosystem Management Intern: Help combat the emerald ash borer (EAB) that’s destroying the city’s ash trees. Treat ash trees with systemic insecticide using micro-injection equipment and collect treatment data on electronic tablets.

  • Pay: $15/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: Three months in duration.
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.
  • Send your resume and cover letter to Aelin Compton.

Literacy RSI: Bring playful learning activities to children attending summer camp. Literacy RSIs will lead light touch literacy activities (read alouds, literacy games, and independent reading).

  • Pay: $15/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: June 17, 2022—August 12, 2022
  • Apply:

Seasonal Maintenance Attendant: Take care of Philadelphia’s neighborhood parks doing turf and grounds maintenance work. Join the team ensuring parks and recreation grounds are always clean, well maintained and ready for visitors.

  • Pay: $14.25/hour
  • Hours: Up to 37.5 hours a week
  • Employment period: Six months
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.
  • Send your resume to Leah Fenimore.

Seasonal Park Ranger: Spend your summer in nature, greeting park visitors, and educating them about park rules. Rangers observe park conditions to address or report maintenance needs.

  • Pay: $14.25/hour
  • Hours: Up to 40 hours a week (?), 6-9 weeks
  • Employment period: Now through November 2022
  • Apply:

Office

Concessions Clerk: Serve as a liaison to Parks & Rec’s tenants and concessionaires. Help troubleshoot issues, ensure lease and concession agreement compliance, and carry out various administrative duties.

  • Pay: $16/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: Six to nine months in duration.
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.
  • Send your resume and cover letter to Marc Wilken.

Data Analysis Coordinator: Respond to customer requests regarding Parks & Rec sites. These requests are generated through the City’s 311 Customer Service Management System.

  • Pay: $14.25/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: Six to nine months in duration.
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.
  • Send your resume and cover letter to Leah Fenimore.

Data Entry Specialist: Help maintain street trees throughout the city. Compile and enter street tree information and review and correct data.

  • Pay: $15/hour
  • Hours: varies
  • Employment period: Six to nine months in duration.
  • Apply:
  • View the job description.

Jobs for youth

Each summer Parks & Rec hires youth and young adults to work at our sites. The Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) provides Parks & Rec with WorkReady positions for those 14 to 24 years old.

Jr. WorkReady Program is for youth ages 14-18. Work at recreation centers & playgrounds interacting with both younger children and adult staff.

  • Pay: $11/hr
  • Hours: 20 hours a week, 6 weeks
  • Employment period: July 5, 2022—August 12, 2022
  • Apply:
  • Read more about the WorkReady program.
  • Visit your local playground or recreation center to apply.

Sr. WorkReady Program is for young adults ages 19-24. Work at recreation centers & playgrounds interacting with both younger children and adult staff.

  • Pay: $13/hr
  • Hours: 35 hours a week, 8 weeks
  • Employment period: July 5, 2022—August 26, 2022
  • Apply:
  • Read more about the WorkReady program.
  • Visit your local playground or recreation center to apply.

