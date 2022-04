March Madness is officially here, so of course, you’re probably looking to stock up on your favorite bites for your next viewing party. If you’re planning to catch the games from the comfort of your own home, you’ll want to check out Wendy’s March Madness 2022 deals, because you can score you massive bargains like a $1 hamburger and free delivery, even if you aren’t a sports fan. Thankfully, the promos are available on Wendy’s app, so you can easily place your order without stepping foot out the door.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 21 DAYS AGO