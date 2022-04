Carlos Sousa, 14, couldn't believe his eyes the first time he saw it parked in front of Alianca Restaurant in the South End of New Bedford. He was on the bus, coming home from a long day at Roosevelt Middle School, when he saw the red Lamborghini. He knew exactly what it was -- the make, the rare model, all the details, right down to the supercar's rims.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO