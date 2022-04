At long last, LEGO has unveiled a Creator Expert-level set based on the iconic 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 time machine featured in The Back to the Future series. The 10300 Back to the Future Time Machine set will include 1,872 pieces and minifigures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. It will be available to order here at LEGO.com for $169.99 beginning at 9pm PT/12am ET on March 31st / April 1st, and we highly suggest that you are ready and waiting to grab it at that time. Read on for all of the details.

SHOPPING ・ 25 DAYS AGO