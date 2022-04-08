City rejects runway rehabilitation bids

The City of Statesboro will host a community meeting regarding its newly formed Housing Rehabilitation Program on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. Members of the city’s Planning & Development Department as well as a representative from Insight, the city’s consultant firm for the program, will be present to explain the application process and qualifications. The city encourages homeowners with lower incomes who occupy substandard housing to attend the community meeting if they would like to be considered for rehabilitation assistance.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 20 DAYS AGO