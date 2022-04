The Lorain County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogy Society will meet at 7 p.m., April 11, in an online session that everyone is invited to attend. In “Extra! Extra! Ancestors Exposed in the News: Using Newspapers in Genealogy,” researcher, speaker, writer, and teacher Diana Crisman Smith will present information on using old newspapers in searching family history, according to a news release.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 26 DAYS AGO