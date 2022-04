ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning Elmira branch of the NAACP brings its annual membership event returns to the Southern Tier, virtually. The event will kick off this Thursday, March 17th starting at 6 pm. This year’s theme for the 1-hour program is “Memberships Strengthen the Unity in the Community. It will feature Elder Claude Oliver of Calvary Baptist Church as the speaker.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 27 DAYS AGO