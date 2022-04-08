ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Benedict College’s Bradon O’Connor On Pace To Break NCAA Stolen Base Record

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBradon O’Connor has a chance to set a national collegiate baseball stolen base record many thought would never be broken. The Benedict College outfielder has stolen 52 bases out of 56 tries in 21 games during the 2022 season. O’Connor is on pace to swipe 126 bags this...

