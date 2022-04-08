ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

A Vote Imagined Is Not A Vote Counted

communitytimessc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will write about one of the right wings, the oldest, longest-lasting, and most successful battles this week. That being the literal war, they are fighting against the local municipalities. And particularly their struggle against the local school system. Blacks have allowed themselves to be manipulated by something as simple as...

communitytimessc.com

Comments / 1

Related
Axios

Hard Truths: Race and Voting

Voter suppression, restrictive voting laws and limited access to voting stations are making it harder to vote, especially for Americans of color who have historically faced barriers to do so. On Wednesday, March 16, Axios and URL Media hosted a roundtable discussion in Atlanta, featuring close to 20 lawmakers, activists...
ELECTIONS
actionnews5.com

Residents find KKK flyers in their driveways

“Now, when they say ‘our,’ they’re not talking about all of us. They’re talking about white people,” Winter said. “I was just so appalled, and I was so livid.”. We learned this was not an insolated incident. Dozens of homes up and down Tulane and Nesbit Road, a mix of races, had these bags.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Buffalo News

Every vote could be counted twice in close village elections

You know the saying that every vote counts? There could be a twist on that in village elections this year, because if a race is close, every vote will be counted twice. That's because of a state law that requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less. There are different interpretations on whether it applies to village elections, but village clerks are running their elections on the assumption that it does.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Elections
Florence, SC
Society
Florence, SC
Government
WBTW News13

Lumbee Tribal Council eyes updates to historic Maxton Pond

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribal Council is eyeing updates to the historic Maxton Pond, which is considered a source of pride for many in the tribe. “Maxton Pond has been something near and dear to our hearts for a long time,” Wendy Moore, a member of the Lumbee Tribal Council, said. Moore […]
COUNCIL, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

How our legislators voted

Final adjournment of this year’s scheduled 60-day session took place at about 11:35 p.m. last Thursday night, after final passage of key budget and transportation bills. The final supplemental budget, which was released last Wednesday after closed-door negotiations between House and Senate Democrats, brings the two-year operating budget to $64.1 billion — the largest in state history. Majority Democrats also worked out the final details of their 16-year, $17 billion “Move Ahead Washington” transportation funding package. A proposed 6-cent per gallon tax on fuel exports was removed from the final plan and replaced with transfers from the state general fund and the Public Works Trust Fund. Also approved on final passage last week was a measure to ban the manufacture, sale and transfer of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, and proposals to clarify and roll back some of the police-reform measures that were signed into law last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

The Extraordinary Hypocrisy Behind Republicans’ War on the Right to Marry

Republican Sen. John Cornyn from Texas was one of many Republicans who took aim at the notion that “unenumerated rights”—the right to marry, use contraception, or terminate a pregnancy—are truly fundamental during Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearings last month. The slightly weedy line of questioning...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy