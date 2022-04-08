ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

The Small Business Report

communitytimessc.com
 4 days ago

Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority Gathers First Place Award. Operators and mechanics of the Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority shined March 5 at a "roadeo" competition in Hilton Head. The roadeo was held by the Transportation Association of South Carolina and the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The roadeo...

communitytimessc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

City to award $500,000 to small businesses

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses...
ELKO, NV
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Benzinga

Many Small Business Employees Report Wanting Health Insurance, And New Options Could Make That Easier For Employers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Small businesses employ almost half of the U.S. workforce, so their decision to offer healthcare to their employees can play a significant role in how individuals and families nationwide receive their healthcare.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Traffic
Florence, SC
Traffic
City
Florence, SC
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
Florence, SC
Business
Hilton Head Island, SC
Business
State
South Carolina State
marketplace.org

The constant grind of running a small business

For the month of March, Econ Extra Credit is inviting you to watch the film “The Donut King,” available to stream on Hulu and to rent or buy on several other platforms. The grit needed to keep a small business alive is immense — and the odds of surviving are slim.
SMALL BUSINESS
Cape Cod Times

Annual SCORE reports show impacts COVID has had on Cape's small businesses

When COVID-19 closed down businesses, schools and child care centers, and people struggled to keep themselves afloat financially, SCORE Cape Cod was there to help the small-business community. The organization's annual reports showed a huge increase, nearly 160%, in new businesses started in the region in 2020. The increase in jobs created was even greater, jumping from 152...
BREWSTER, MA
WDVM 25

Frederick County hosts small business board

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Small businesses in Frederick, Maryland are getting the representation when it comes to proposed legislation. They hosted the first Small Business Advisory Commission Board. The board will serve county businesses by helping with grants and any other resources that will help them grow and stay open. “What we want to do […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy