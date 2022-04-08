Street Closures and Traffic Impacts

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Street closures along the City’s major streets impacting motorists and pedestrians are listed below. These closures may be due to construction, special event activity, or maintenance. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances.

Work zone safety is a priority. Motorists are advised to slow down, follow posted speed limits, pay attention, watch out for workers, obey signs and flaggers and allow additional travel time for delays.

CITY STREET RECONSTRUCTION OR MAINTENANCE PROJECTS

Ayers Street Pedestrian Improvement and Turn Lane – South Padre Island Drive (SPID) to Gollihar Road (Bond 2014)

During this phase, the following traffic changes and lane closures are implemented:

Northbound Ayers Street is closed at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange (frontage road) intersection. Thru traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes to access businesses in the area.

Ayers Street is also reduced to one lane, one-way traffic from Gollihar Road to SPID (southbound direction only).

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Northbound) – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street is closed approaching the Crosstown/SPID interchange. This lane closure will continue through the underpass of SPID. This closure will not impact access to the eastbound frontage road of SPID.

Johanna Street to Crosstown/SPID Interchange (Southbound) - The left-turn lane and median openings are closed.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange & Ayers Street Intersection (Northbound) – Northbound Ayers Street is CLOSED at the Crosstown/SPID Interchange intersection. Motorists must use alternate detour routes such as the SH 286 northbound frontage road, Gollihar Road, Kostoryz Road, or McArdle Road to access local businesses.

Crosstown/SPID Interchange to Gollihar Road – Ayers Street is reduced to one lane, one-way traffic flow in the southbound direction only. Access to all local businesses is provided.

Ayers Street and Gollihar Road Intersection – The outside thru lane on Ayers Street, in the southbound direction only, is closed approaching the Gollihar Road intersection.

SH 358 Frontage Road (Eastbound) – The shared thru left-turn lane is closed.

RTA bus stops are closed from Gollihar Road to SPID. Bus stops remain open at the Port Ayers Transfer Station.

Brawner Parkway – Kostoryz Road to Carroll Lane (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1A of construction, Brawner Parkway (south of median) in the eastbound lane. The westbound lane will remain open for use during this first phase of construction.

Callicoatte Road – Interstate Highway 37 to Up River Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 2 of construction, Reytec Construction Resources, there is a full closure of Callicoatte Road between the NB IH37 Frontage Road to Up River Road. There will also be a daily single-lane closure with flagger control along Up River Road from Callicoatte Road eastward (~400’). It is recommended that residents who live east of the intersection use the Violet Road exit, and residents who live west of the intersection use the Sharpsburg Road exit to access Up River Road.

Delgado Street – Salazar Street to Dead End (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Delgado Street, between Salazar Street and the Dead End, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Delgado Street.

Denver Avenue – Doddridge Street to Jackson Place (Residential Street Rebuild Program)

Denver Avenue, between Doddridge Street and Jackson Place, is closed for reconstruction. The contractor will provide local access only to residents along Denver Avenue.

Laguna Shores Road – South Padre Island Drive to Graham Road (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Laguna Shores Road – Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive (Bond 2018)

Laguna Shores Road, between Hustlin’ Hornet Drive to Caribbean Drive, is closed for reconstruction. Motorists are advised to use Waldron Road as an alternative route for thru traffic. Access is provided within the closed roadway segments to residences and businesses within the work zone. The following short-term closures are in place so the contractor can perform utility work:

There is a short-term closure of Laguna Shores Road south of Glenoak Drive to perform utility work and stormwater installations.

Laguna Shores Road – Mediterranean Drive to Wyndale Street (Bond 2018)

Travel lanes are open, but temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary as construction activities continue. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Leopard Street – Palm Drive to Nueces Bay Boulevard (Bond 2018)

Leopard Street is reduced to one lane, in each direction, along the eastbound lanes (south side) of Leopard Street between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Battlin’ Buc Boulevard. The intersection at Leopard Street and Nueces Bay Boulevard intersection is also being opened to traffic. Additional temporary intersection closures will be implemented along the south side of Leopard Street as construction progresses.

Morgan Avenue – 2nd Street intersection

A City Contractor will be performing repair work at the intersection of Morgan Avenue and 2nd Street. Temporary lane closures or traffic stoppages will be necessary to perform construction activities. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

Ocean Drive Rehabilitation Project – Airline Road to Louisiana Avenue

The east side of Ocean Drive (northbound lanes), between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue, is reduced to one lane to allow completion of full-depth repairs. Access to properties within the work zone will be maintained at all times. The northbound lane closure will be in place until the contractor completes a final riding surface and permanent road marking installation on the northbound lanes of Ocean Drive between Airline Road and Louisiana Avenue.

Additionally, left turns and other movement may be restricted at the Airline Road and Ocean Drive intersection to permit paving operations.

Staples Street – Baldwin Boulevard to Kostoryz Road (Bond 2018)

During Phase 1 of construction on Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, drivers and pedestrians should expect the following traffic changes:

The northbound lanes and center-turn lane (east side) of Staples Street, between Baldwin Boulevard and Kostoryz Road, will be closed for construction. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of Staples Street (southbound lanes) and reduced to one lane in each direction.

Traffic along northbound Staples Street will be shifted to the west side (southbound lanes) of the roadway approaching the Kostoryz Road intersection.

The inside left-turn lane will be closed along Kostoryz Road at the Staples Street intersection.

The intersection of Texas Avenue at Staples Street, on the east side, is closed to install storm water utilities.

Sidewalks will be closed on the east side of Staples Street, within the construction zone.

Swantner Drive – Indiana Avenue to Texan Trail (Bond 2018)

Swantner Drive is closed to thru traffic between Indiana Avenue and Deforrest Street and also between Texan Trail and McCall Street for reconstruction. Chamberlain Drive is also closed between Reid Drive and Swantner Drive. Access to local residents is provided.

CITY PERMITTED CLOSURES

Coleman Avenue – S Carancahua Street to Staples Street (Max Underground)

The contractor for the City will be removing and replacing driveways, curbs, and gutters along Coleman Avenue between South Carancahua Street and Staples Street. Coleman Avenue will be temporarily closed in sections along the construction area to safely allow contractors to work. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last several months.

Kostoryz Road – Saratoga Boulevard to Masterson Drive (Fulton Construction)

The contractor for Corpus Christi Independent School District is implementing a lane closure on Northbound Kostoryz Road. The contractor is removing the existing sidewalk to install new driveways and building a new RTA bus stop. Construction is estimated to last three months.

Leopard Street – Palm Street to Doss Street (AEP Texas)

The contractor for AEP Texas is relocating power poles along Leopard Street for an upcoming city street project. Both directions of Leopard Street will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Utility line relocations are estimated to last several months.

Leopard Street – Palm Street to Doss Street (AT&T)

The contractor for AT&T is relocating underground utilities along Leopard Street for an upcoming city street project. Both directions of Leopard Street will be reduced to one travel lane along any section of the project limits. Utility line relocations are estimated to last several months.

Mary Street – 12th Street to King Street (IPR)

Contractors for the City are implementing several street closures to make emergency repairs to the wastewater line along Mary Street. Mary Street between King Street and Alameda Street is closed to perform pipe bursting operations. This closure includes the intersection of Alameda Street and Mary Street. Other residential streets adjacent to the construction site are closed to secure a required bypass. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last one month.

Mexico Street – Lipan Street to Caldwell Street (Guerra Underground)

The subcontractor for Flat Iron Dragados is installing a new wastewater line between Lipan Street and Caldwell Street as part of the New Harbor Bridge Utility Relocation Project. The construction of the proposed wastewater line is divided into 3 phases along Mexico Street. The first phase along this stretch of construction starts at Lipan Street, extending to Comanche Street, the second phase starts at Comanche Street, extending to Howard Street, and the third phase starts at Howard Street, extending to Caldwell Street. All three phases will require a temporary full street closure of Mexico Street. Traffic will be detoured where closures are required at intersections. Residents and places of worship will always have access during construction. Construction is expected to last seven months.

Navigation Boulevard – Old Brownsville Road to Bear Lane

The contractor for a private development is progressing into the next phase of construction to install a new water line across Navigation Boulevard. Contractors are implementing a temporary closure of Navigation Boulevard (north side of the intersection with Old Brownsville Road) to make the crossing across the street. The temporary closure will be in place intermittently over the next two weeks.

Park Avenue – South Upper Broadway to Staples Street (Max Underground)

The contractor for the City will be removing and replacing driveways, curbs, and gutters along Park Avenue between South Upper Broadway and Staples Street. Park Avenue will be temporarily closed in sections along the construction area to safely allow contractors to work. Residents affected by the closures will always have access to their homes. Construction is expected to last several months.

Third Street – Morgan Avenue to Elizabeth Street (Public Work Construction Crew)

City crews are making curb and gutter improvements along Third Street between Morgan Avenue and Elizabeth Street. Temporary closure of the southbound lane and center turn lane will be implemented daily while workers are present. Construction is expected to last several weeks.

Up River Road – McKinzie Road and Wood Creek Drive

Contractors for private development will be making several utility connections on Up River Road. The right turn lane and the bike lane in the Westbound direction will be closed. Construction at this location is estimated to last one month.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES