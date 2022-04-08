ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith Officially Banned From The Oscars Until 2032

Will Smith has officially been banned from the Oscars for the next ten years, until April 8th, 2032. Since the situation at this year’s Oscars where Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, the Academy has been going over how to properly assess the situation, and how to reprimand Smith.

This decision comes shortly after Smith both apologized and resigned from the Academy on his own accord. Since Rock did not press charges following the altercation, it was left up to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors to figure out how to proceed.

Will Smith banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years

This ban prevents Smith from being able to attend any and all events, in person or virtually, that are associated with the Academy Awards. The board originally planned to meet April 18th to discuss what to do about the situation, but moved the date up in order to resolve the situation and come to a resolution in a quicker manner.

05 February – Pasadena, Ca – Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Arrivals for the 47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Smith now joins an ever-growing list of people banned from the Oscars, which includes Producer Harvey Weinstein, comedian Bill Cosby, director Roman Polanski, and cinematographer Adam Kimmel, all of which were the result of sexual assault allegations (their bans are also permanent, too). Carmine Caridi was also expelled at one point due to pirating screeners. However, this ban does not prohibit Smith from being nominated or even winning awards—he simply cannot attend those events.

