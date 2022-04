BOSSIER CITY, La.--Bossier schools came back from Spring Break with a bang. Two dozen educators will split $60,000. The 20 grant projects will be funded by the Biedenharn Foundation. Each grant award is for $3,000. This is the 8th year for the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment, which will bring the Foundation's investment in Bossier Schools to $335,000.

BOSSIER PARISH, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO