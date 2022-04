Jamie Lee Curtis has expressed her support for refugees on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars.On Sunday, the Halloween star arrived on the red carpet at Dolby Theatre in a blue Stella McCartney high-necked, long-sleeve gown with a glitter overlay. She made a statement with a blue ribbon she held up, that read: “#WithRefugees.”Curtis’ show of support for refugees comes amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine, with the ribbon handed out to stars by the United Nations Refugee Agency ahead of the ceremony, according to PopCulture. According to the UN, 6.5m Ukrainians have been displaced within the country as...

