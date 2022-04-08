ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Photos: Hofstra Rallies Past Delaware in Key CAA Game

usalaxmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colonial Athletic Association women's lacrosse race is wide open and Hofstra picked up a key 16-11 win over Delaware on...

www.usalaxmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

No. 6 Ridgewood rallies past No. 5 Chatham - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Lindsey Devir’s four goals and an assist led the way for Ridgewood, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it rallied to defeat No. 5 Chatham, 8-7, in Chatham. Kiera Schwarz scored two goals and Merrill Klein added a goal and two assists for Ridgewood (4-1), which trailed 4-1 at halftime, but erupted for seven goals in the second half. Sarah Marcovichi dished out two assists, Tatum Ban scored a goal and Morgan McGahan made seven saves.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Koo leads Dover past Franklin - Softball recap

Winning pitcher Jocelyn Koo struck out nine and also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs, a RBI and a triple to lift Dover to a 6-4 victory over Franklin in Somerset. Koo allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks for Dover (3-0).. Ellyn Cervona was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three stolen bases, and Melanie Koo went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

Whippany Park over Dover - Baseball recap

Max Oswald went 2-for-3 at the dish with five runs batted in for Whippany Park in its 14-4 six-inning victory against Dover in Dover. Jay Heckler posted a 2-for-3 day at the plate with three RBI for Whippany Park (1-1). Dover is 0-2 with the loss. Thank you for relying...
DOVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark, DE
Sports
State
Delaware State
City
Newark, DE
Local
Delaware Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Moving on up: Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up in latest poll

It may have been a difficult week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, but that didn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from making a move in the latest poll. No. 13 Rutgers have now lost two straight games, but they moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Rutgers is now the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in the most recent ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. No. 3 Northwestern is followed by No. 8 Maryland. They are No. 11 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA. On Saturday, Rutgers lost 21-13 at Northwestern. On the previous weekend, Rutgers dropped a 13-12 overtime loss to No. 23 Arizona State. Rutgers, now 10-3 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten, is hoping to bounce back with a midweek game against Wagner. RelatedRutgers football offers four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren on Saturday visit The two losses in the Big Ten have been against Northwestern and Maryland, both programs ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Rutgers beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost in the next round to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Millville - Girls lacrosse recap

Charlotte Walcoff posted seven goals and one assist for Mainland in its 22-7 victory against Millville in Linwood. Julianna Medina accounted for six goals and three assists, Eva Blanco notched three goals and one assist, Jane Meade netted two goals, Ava Sheeran managed one goal and three assists, Lani Ford supplied one goal and one assist and Caroline Sher as well as Kendall Fuetterer had the additional two goals for Mainland (4-1). Kylie Kurtz stopped four shots in the win.
MILLVILLE, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Royals continue push for division title with another win over Maine

READING, Pa. - Thomas Ebbing scored a pair of goals and Reading defeated Maine 5-3 on Saturday at Santander Arena. It is the fifth win in six games for the Royals who also received goals from Patrick Bajkov, Brad Morrison and Patrick McNally. Reading will go for the three-game sweep...
READING, PA
NJ.com

Cape May Tech over Pleasantville - Baseball recap

James Murray struck out seven and walked three, allowing seven hits and one run over a complete-game effort on the mound to lead Cape May Tech to a victory at home over Pleasantville, 5-1. Andrew Steinhauer singled twice and drove in a run while Murray helped his own cause by...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy