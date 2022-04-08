ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Bills revamping taxes, tightening benefit rules get vetoed

By Download PDF
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed bills that would revamp the tax code and tighten rules for public benefits. It continues Gov. Andy Beshear's pushback...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

MyNorthwest

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state’s gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Washington joins nine other states, including California and...
State
Kentucky State
City
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky Government
iheart.com

Bill to Suspend State Gas Tax Sent to Governor, Veto Anticipated

LANSING (WOOD-AM) - Republicans in the state legislature have passed a bill that would temporarily suspend Michigan's 27.2-cent gas tax. If signed, the per-gallon tax would not be enforced from April to September. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signaled that she will veto the legislation once it reaches her desk. She...
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
Person
Andy Beshear
Army Times

Getting off the ground with the GI Bill’s aviation benefits

If you’ve always wanted to be an aviator but felt grounded by your occupational skill in the military, the GI Bill can put you in the pilot’s seat. Maybe you weren’t interested at the time, or you gave it a shot but didn’t qualify for flight school. That was then, this is now. With careful preparation and planning before or after transitioning, the G.I. Bill’s military benefits will pay for a vocational or degree program that can have you working for an airline, in private industry, or in a government slot. The choices include flying private jets, helos, cargo, and the big cattle carriers.
