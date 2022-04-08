ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

City crews respond to minor sewage spill

Savannah, Georgia
Savannah, Georgia
 4 days ago

Office of Marketing and Communications

City crews respond to minor sewage spill

SAVANNAH (April 8) – City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill today at 1724 E. 33rd Street in Savannah.

A blockage caused a manhole to overflow into the Kayton Canal and enter the Savannah River, resulting in an estimated spill of 540 gallons before being corrected. This is classified as a minor spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines. Any spill under 10,000 gallons is considered a minor spill.

Spill notification is being made via news release and area signage. All agencies (Georgia Environmental Protection Division, Health Department and the City of Savannah Office of Marketing and Communications) were notified per state guidelines.

Politics
