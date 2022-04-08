Enjoy craft beer and support local non-profit at Clovis Brewfest

For your weekend, you have an opportunity to support a local non-profit, while sipping your way through the most delicious local craft beer.

Clovis Brewfest 2 is happening Saturday at Rare Earth Coffee Roastery on Pollasky and Park Creek Drive.

In addition to the beer tasting, there will be entertainment, food, and games, and it's all in support of United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.

"Buy a ticket, sample beer from 15 local breweries. We've got food from food trucks from Fresno Street Eats, corn hole, and two concerts. Hope to see you out here," said Trevor Beal with Rare Earth Coffee.

"The best part for us. Proceeds benefit children and adults with disabilities in the Valley. All the surrounding areas as well," said Roger Slingerman, executive director of United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.