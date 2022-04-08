ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, TX

Ladies To Compete In East Texas Invitational

gocentenary.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommerce, Texas – The Centenary men's and women's track and field teams will compete in the East Texas Invitational hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Live results and live video are available for the meet at the links below:. Live Results: https://live.jwtimingllc.com/meets/13567. Live Video: https://lonestarconferencenetwork.com/tamuc/....

www.gocentenary.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

WEBTXRA: East Texas vacation travel

At approximately 2:45 pm the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call concerning a shooting at Affordable Dentures, located at 3081 Hwy 31 East near Tyler. Upon the arrival of Deputies, two male victims were located within the business suffering from gunshot wounds. Updated: 3 hours ago. WATCH:...
TYLER, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FMX 94.5

Guess Who’s Not Coming To Lubbock?

I woke up this morning to news of a big tour and I'm a little peeved that it's not coming here. Aug 27 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater. Sep 1 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater. It kind of looks like August 28th...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forney, TX
City
Commerce, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Commerce, TX
Sports
City
Mcallen, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
City
Belton, TX
City
Mesquite, TX
KTAL

Fatal crashes on the rise in East Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – The numbers are out and the Texas Department of Transportation is sounding the alarm after 2021 shows another increase in the number of fatalities due to crashes in the Atlanta District. “In 2021, there were 135 people killed in crashes across our nine-county district,” said...
ATLANTA, TX
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock community news in brief

TTU Public Media, NAACP to host mayoral forum Texas Tech Public Media in partnership with the Lubbock chapter of the NAACP will host a mayoral candidate forum 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. All five mayoral candidates were invited to attend. Candidates Gulrez "Gus" Khan, Stephen...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy