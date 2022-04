DaBaby says footage claiming to show him trying to kiss a fan is an example of some “cap ass shit.”. As you may have seen in recent days, a clip has been making the rounds showing the Back on My Baby Jesus Sh!t Again artist interacting with a group of fans. Shared alongside the clip was the claim that the footage in question showed DaBaby attempting to kiss one of the fans and having this attempted kiss rebuffed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO