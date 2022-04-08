ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Pause on federal student loan repayments extended by Biden through Aug. 31

By Ariana Figueroa
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6Kod_0f3nfbP100

Student loan debt illustration (Photo via Pixabay | Public domain).

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration Wednesday announced its plans to extend the pause on federal student loan repayments until the end of August.

“I recognized in recently extending the COVID-19 national emergency, we are still recovering from the pandemic and the unprecedented economic disruption it caused,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “If loan payments were to resume on schedule in May, analysis of recent data from the Federal Reserve suggests that millions of student loan borrowers would face significant economic hardship, and delinquencies and defaults could threaten Americans’ financial stability.”

The White House will extend the deadline for student borrowers to pause on federal loan repayments, interest and collections until Aug. 31. The announcement also provides a “fresh start” on loan repayments by removing any prior defaults to allow those borrowers to re-enter repayment in good standing.

The current pause would have ended on May 1.

“The Department of Education is committed to ensuring that student loan borrowers have a smooth transition back to repayment,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “This additional extension will allow borrowers to gain more financial security as the economy continues to improve and as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, the president of NextGen America, an organization that mobilizes young voters, released a statement calling the announcement “another short-term fix to a crisis that demands a long-term solution.”

“Young voters feel frustrated with President Biden’s failure to fulfill his promise on student debt cancellation,” Tzintzún Ramirez said. “While borrowers surely appreciate the help paying rent and making ends meet, what they really need is a debt cancellation that will allow them to buy a house and build a future.”

During Biden’s campaign for the presidency, he pledged to cancel student loan debt during a town hall in Miami.

“I’m going to eliminate your student debt if you come from a family (making less) than $125,000 and went to a public university,” he said, according to Black Enterprise.

Biden has since called on Congress to pass legislation to cancel up to $10,000 of student debt, but many congressional Democrats argue that Biden could reduce debt through an executive order. They’ve pushed him to cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt.

The Federal Reserve estimates that the total U.S. student loan debt is more than $1.75 trillion. The Department of Education owns about 92% of that student loan debt.

Democrats push for debt cancellation

A handful of U.S. Senate and House Democrats released a joint statement that said they welcomed the extension, but stressed the need to cancel student loan debt.

“While the extension is welcome, a looming restart of student loan payments in September underscores the importance of swift executive action on meaningful student debt cancellation,” they wrote. “We continue to implore the President to use his clear legal authority to cancel student debt, which will help narrow the racial wealth gap, boost our economic recovery, and demonstrate that this government is fighting for the people.”

Those lawmakers include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chuck Schumer of New York, Alex Padilla of California and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, as well as Reps. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, and James E. Clyburn of South Carolina.

The chair of the House Education and Labor committee, Rep. Bobby Scott, released a statement in which he did not call for the cancellation of student debt, but praised the administration for its decision to continue the pause.

“By extending the pause on student loan repayments, collections, and interest accrual, the Biden-Harris Administration has demonstrated that it remains committed to helping borrowers get back on their feet,” the Virginia Democrat said.

The post Pause on federal student loan repayments extended by Biden through Aug. 31 appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Montanan

The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man)

The problem with old White men is other old White men. (And please, don’t bother pointing out that I am feeding into the stereotype by beginning a column with “the problem with …” a classic way for an old White man to begin a conversation. Old, White men just hate to be reminded that we’re […] The post The problem and the solution to old, White men (as told by an aging White man) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SOCIETY
Daily Montanan

Updated: Sons of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis arrested after police search of home

BROWNING – Eight people were arrested and taken into tribal custody Thursday morning, including a number of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis’s sons, after police searched a home belonging to Davis. Davis told the Daily Montanan he believes four of his sons were taken into custody after the FBI and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services […] The post Updated: Sons of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Tim Davis arrested after police search of home appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Alex Padilla
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Salon

Nine words that shook the world: What was Joe Biden thinking?

Ever since Joe Biden ended his speech in Poland on Saturday night by making one of the most dangerous statements ever uttered by a U.S. president in the nuclear age, efforts to clean up after him have been profuse. Administration officials scurried to assert that Biden didn't mean what he said. Yet no amount of trying to "walk back" his unhinged comment at the end of his speech in front of Warsaw's Royal Castle can change the fact that Biden had called for regime change in Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Borrowers#Economy#Pixabay Public#The Federal Reserve#Americans#The White House
Daily Mail

Biden's Chief of Staff Ron Klain 'asked Hunter' for $2,000 for the Vice President's residence in 2012 and told him to 'keep this low low key'

White House chief of staff Ron Klain hit up Hunter Biden for a quick $2,000 charity contribution he sought to keep 'low key' back in 2012, newly unearthed emails reveal. Klain's solicitation was for the Vice President's Residence Foundation, a non-profit that helps keep up and refurbish the vice president's mansion, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was living at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
People

Biden Granddaughter Naomi's White House Wedding Reception Is Scheduled for November

Naomi Biden's White House wedding celebration to longtime love Peter Neal is "still in the planning stages" — but it does have a date: Nov. 19, 2022. "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancée Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, tells PEOPLE in a statement. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus update: IRS is making Americans pay back $2,000

Stimulus direct aid payments to Americans were crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. There has been ample criticism of the stimulus payments that went out between April 2020 and March 2021. New stimulus payments are being considered by Congress now. Now, for another stimulus update that will impact hundreds-of-thousands of taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy