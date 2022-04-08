ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Lufthansa resumes flights from Austin to Frankfurt, Germany

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 4 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas – Great news for Lufthansa Group customers in the Austin area! Today, Lufthansa will resume flights to and from Texas’ capital to Frankfurt, Germany. With Texas being one of the most important markets in the United States, the resumed flight to Austin brings the number of Lufthansa gateways in the Lone Star state to three, with service already existing from Houston and Dallas to Frankfurt.

“Austin is our third gateway in Texas, offering not only a connection between two culture-rich cities, but also an important link for the region’s ever-expanding technology ecosystem and the global technology hubs which Lufthansa serves,” said Don Bunkenburg, Senior Director of Sales for the U.S. – Central, West & Central America, Lufthansa Group. “Central Texas residents can now access Lufthansa’s vast network of destinations in Europe and beyond via Frankfurt. The resumed service also supports the growing interest in Austin for both commerce and leisure, directly benefiting the local economy and spurring further business development on both sides of the Atlantic.”

“As the third city in Texas to offer nonstop flights to Frankfurt, Germany, Austin continues along the path towards becoming a globally recognized city and destination,” said Gina Fiandaca, Assistant City Manager of the SD23 Mobility Outcome. “Mobility access for Austinites and Central Texans is critical for our community and improves the quality of life of our residents. Today, we’re proud to resume this important service that allows Austin to go further than it’s ever gone before.”

Lufthansa’s Austin service will employ the Airbus A330-300 in a three-class cabin configuration offering 42 Business Class, 28 Premium Economy and 185 Economy Class seats to accommodate a total of 255 passengers. Flights will occur three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. LH469 will depart Austin at 4 p.m. and arrive in Frankfurt at 9:10 a.m. the following day. LH468 will leave Frankfurt at 10:05 a.m. and arrive back in Austin at 2:15 p.m. All times are local.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Lufthansa and direct flights to Frankfurt, Germany,” said Jacqueline Yaft, Chief Executive Officer for AUS. “As business travel continues to recover and as leisure travel demand remains strong here in Austin, the re-launch of this route is an exciting pandemic milestone recovery for AUS.”

AUS is part of a growing community, not only of passengers and Austinites, but of “planespotters.” As part of the celebration welcoming back direct flights between Austin and Frankfurt, Germany, AUS hosted a planespotting competition among local hobbyists. Planespotters are aviation and photography enthusiasts who take photos of exciting, new, and sometimes unique and elusive aircraft that make their way in and out of AUS. As the first flight from Frankfurt arrived at AUS on Friday, four planespotters were positioned to take photos of the arriving flight. Soon, the winning photo from each planespotter will be posted to AUS’s official Instagram account for followers to see, share and like.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOQUO_0f3neW2t00

###

About Current Airport Improvements & the Airport Expansion and Development Program

The Airport Expansion & Development Program (AEDP) is a strategic, phased approach to guiding construction and improvement projects, including select 2040 Master Plan projects, at AUS over the next several years. The AEDP projects will improve the passenger experience and meet the rising demand for air service at AUS in three phases; optimizing the Barbara Jordan Terminal through improvements that accommodate forecasted demand and enhance operations; expanding infrastructure to increase gates; constructing a new midfield concourse, and connecting tunnel. Driving regional economic recovery and supporting Austin’s growth is a primary goal of the program. The program will create jobs and provide opportunities for local businesses and the Minority-owned (MBE) and Woman-owned businesses (WBE) in the contracting community.

In 2021, AUS launched an Environmental Assessment (EA) guided by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to support the AEDP, which will be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for review and approval in April, 2022.

About

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Owned and operated by the City of Austin, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is the second-fastest growing, mid-sized Airport in the United States. Austin-Bergstrom is also an economic engine in Central Texas, supplying over 74,000 direct and indirect jobs in the Central Texas region.

For the latest news, real-time flight information, parking availability, and details on the many services provided at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport visit AustinTexas.gov/Airport. You can also follow Austin-Bergstrom on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Flybe to resume flights and operations in April

UK airline Flybe has announced it is starting operations and flights again after collapsing two years ago. From a new base in Birmingham, the carrier will operate up to 530 flights per week, resuming on 13 April. The airline has announced 23 routes, serving airports such as Belfast City, East...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

KLM resumes flights to Split and Dubrovnik

Dutch national carrier KLM is resuming its service between Amsterdam and the major Dalmatian destinations of Split and Dubrovnik. Initially, from March 27, two flights will operate every weekend, increasing to two or three a day at the height of the summer season. KLM also flies twice a day to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Locked down Shanghai residents not allowed to leave their homes even to get food seen screaming from their balconies

Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lufthansa Group#Frankfurt Airport#Mobility#Austinites#Central Texans
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

114
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy