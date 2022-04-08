Drugmakers, Walgreens must face San Francisco opioid trial

(Reuters) - A group of drugmakers and Walgreens Boots Alliance must face San Francisco's claims that they fueled an epidemic of opioid addiction, a federal judge has ruled, setting the stage for the latest test of the so-called public nuisance theory at the heart of many lawsuits over the drugs.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco on Thursday found that there were enough disputed issues to go ahead with an April 25 trial against Walgreens and affiliates of Endo International Plc, AbbVie Inc's Allergan and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lawyers for the defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the San Francisco City Attorney's office.

In February, Breyer rejected defendants' bid to delay the trial while an appeal of a separate case against the same drugmakers is ongoing. In that case, a state court judge had ruled that Orange, Santa Clara and Los Angeles counties failed to prove that the drugmakers had caused an increase in opioid prescriptions or addiction through misleading marketing.

Both cases, like many other opioid lawsuits, rely on public nuisance, a legal claim more traditionally used in disputes over the use of public land or contamination of public waterways. Plaintiffs in opioid cases say that drug companies, distributors and pharmacies created a public nuisance by encouraging widespread addiction, taxing public healthcare and law enforcement resources.

Such claims have a mixed record in opioid litigation so far. Oklahoma's top court last year overturned a $465 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson, finding the state's public nuisance law did not apply. An Ohio jury, meanwhile, handed opioid plaintiffs one of their first big trial wins in siding with two counties in their public nuisance claims against pharmacy chains.

States and local governments have filed more than 3,300 lawsuits over the opioid crisis, which the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades. The nation's three largest distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a nationwide $26 billion settlement, while other cases have settled individually or remain pending.

In addition to the California trial, Walgreens faces a trial of claims brought by Florida next week, after CVS Health Corp and drug companies settled with the state for a combined $878 million.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Jennie Anderson of Andrus Anderson; Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Allergan: Donna Welch of Kirkland & Ellis

For Teva: Zack Hill of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Endo: Padraic Foran of Hueston Hennigan

For Walgreens: Joshua Dick of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.